Exports mark 10 consecutive months of growth in April

Exports grew 10.2% in April from the corresponding period last year, marking a 10th consecutive month of growth as importers ramped up their inventories during the US's 90-day reciprocal tariff pause.

Thailand's exports for April 2025 reached US$25.6 billion and imports totalled $28.9 billion, a 16.1% year-on-year rise, resulting in a trade deficit of $3.32 billion, said Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

For the first four months of this year, exports amounted to $107.1 billion, representing a 14% year-on-year-growth, while imports totalled $109.4 billion, up 9.6% year-on-year, leading to a trade deficit of $2.24 billion.

Mr Pichai said the steady growth of exports showed the resilience of Thailand's economy, despite earlier concerns about potential impacts from Washington's tariff policy, which many anticipated would cause a significant drop in exports. However, actual figures indicated that the predictions were wrong.

In April, shipments to the US, Thailand's biggest export market, increased 23.8% from a year earlier, marking a 19th consecutive month of growth.

Shipments increased to China (3.2%), to Asean (7.8%), to South Asia (8.7%), to the EU (6.1%) and to Japan (5.5%).

Mr Pichai said if the negotiations with the US lead to tariff equity with other exporting countries, this could significantly strengthen Thailand's competitive edge.

"Negotiations with the US have made notable progress, and we anticipate a resolution by the end of the 90-day tariff exemption period, which is set to expire on July 9," said Mr Pichai.

Moreover, free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the EU are expected to be finalised within this year, which will enhance trade between Thailand and the EU, he said.

Exports should remain "the hero" this year for Thailand, he added.

"If exports average $25 billion a month for the remaining months, even without further growth, the annual increase will exceed 4%," he said.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said the recent double-digit export growth was primarily driven by increased shipments during the 90-day pause on US tariffs.

He said this period significantly boosted exports to the US, with exports to other countries also rising.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Ministry of Commerce, said exports are expected to continue their growth in the second quarter.

He said if the US imposes a reciprocal tariff on Thai products similar to those it has placed on other countries, the impact on Thailand would be minimal.

Meanwhile, proactive efforts such as FTA negotiations, initiatives to enhance product value and accelerate access to new markets are underway.

Additionally, the government has implemented several defensive strategies such as the prevention of circumvention, the curbing of smuggling, and enforcing regulations concerning product quality and standards.