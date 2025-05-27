GPF vows to hit investment returns target over decade

Listen to this article

The Government Pension Fund (GPF) remains committed to achieving average investment returns over the next 10 years that exceed domestic inflation by at least two percentage points.

Speaking at an investment seminar held yesterday, GPF secretary-general Songpol Chevapanyaroj said the fund has diversified its investments across 18 asset classes, covering both capital markets and money markets.

"Even though the overall economy may be slowing down, Thailand's current economic conditions have been recovering well since the Covid-19 pandemic. Some industries still have a positive outlook. Similarly, some listed companies still offer good dividend yields," he said.

According to Mr Songpol, the GPF has been accumulating investments in the stock market since last year because it believes that not all companies in the market are the same, and therefore each company's performance varies.

He said earlier that the GPF increased the frequency of its investment portfolio adjustments after US President Donald Trump announced various disruptive policies, particularly trade policies that have caused uncertainty across all markets.

As a result, the GPF will redefine its asset groups -- for example, removing gold from the category of assets sensitive to inflation -- and will review its investment portfolio more frequently. Normally reviewed once or twice a year, the portfolio has already been adjusted three times this year. The next adjustment is expected to take place from June to July, he said.

At the end of 2024, the GPF's investment fund was worth 400 billion baht, an increase of 106 billion baht from the previous year, bringing its total net assets (including reserves) to about 1.4 trillion baht.

Last year the fund achieved returns of 8.93% under its age-based balanced plan, 24.6% under the gold plan, and 3.73% under the core plan. The GPF has successfully met its long-term investment return target, outperforming the average inflation rate over the past 10 years by two percentage points.