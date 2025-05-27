Digital skills push to grow game sector

Listen to this article

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry has joined forces with the National Soft Power Development Committee and partners to accelerate the development of skilled talent for Thailand's digital content industry and push the content towards global markets.

The move is to serve the government's policy under the One Family One Soft Power Skill (OFOS) policy, known as OFOSGAME, as well as to drive the economic value of the digital content industry from 40 billion baht at present to 100 billion baht in the future.

According to DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, the initiative is part of the Thai Digital Content Go Global project operated by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), which aims to foster an ecosystem that supports the digital content industry and develops practical and in-demand game development skills aligned with global market needs.

Based on depa's eight-year survey, Thailand's digital industry is worth over 2 trillion baht, with the value of the digital content sector alone exceeding 40 billion baht. With its distinctiveness and creativity, the industry has strong potential for global expansion.

Meanwhile, the digital games sector is valued at 34 billion baht, accounting for over 70% of Thailand's digital content industry.

However, 97% of games are imported.

Currently, Thailand has about 90 game companies and over 1,900 professionals in the industry.

Mr Prasert said there remains a growing demand for skilled technical talent, representing a significant opportunity for the domestic game industry's growth.

To address this, the ministry and depa, in cooperation with the National Soft Power Development Committee and the Game Industry Steering Subcommittee, are implementing the OFOSGAME project, he added.

This programme aims to develop essential game development skills -- including technology, art, storytelling and communication -- through hands-on, practice-based learning. It also integrates with the depa Game Online Academy to nurture a new generation of game professionals ready to drive the industry forward.

OFOSGAME is being implemented in collaboration with Suranaree University of Technology, Sripatum University, the Digital Innovation Design and Technology Center (didtc) and the Thai Game Software Industry Association (TGA).

Four specialised courses have been developed, including an Unreal Engine basic game development programme, and a narrative game design and visual novel development programme.

These courses are offered in both online and workshop formats tailored to industry needs.

Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, president and chief executive of depa, said depa plays a critical role in promoting digital development across all dimensions, including the digital content industry, comprising games, animation, characters and e-books.

The depa Thai Digital Content Go Global project aims to establish a supportive ecosystem through four core activities: digital content infrastructure by developing content production facilities in schools; digital content in school through educating and inspiring students with creativity across games; the digital content accelerator programme; and digital content transformation by enabling businesses to integrate digital content to add value to their products and services.

In terms of personnel development, the project is aimed at upgrading game skills for 50,000 people, increasing expertise for 20 teams of game developers, and developing and extending game skills into a career for 1,500 people.