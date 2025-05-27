Huamark Center 2.0 making its mark

Listen to this article

Huamark Center is expected to attract an average of 20,000 to 30,000 visitors a day.

Central Group has spent over 300 million baht on revamping Huamark Center to turn it into a next-generation lifestyle shopping mall.

Pong Skuntanaga, head of corporate business development at Central Group, said the primary goal of the investment was to create a vibrant space that meets the diverse needs of people of all ages and lifestyles.

Guided by the concept of a "Happy Alive Space", the development is set to become a new all-in-one lifestyle destination and a central landmark in Bangkok's Hua Mak subdistrict, he said.

The newly revamped Huamark Center brings together over 250 leading local and international brands, offering a comprehensive selection across all product categories including fashion, beauty, food, technology, and lifestyle.

The centre is expected to attract an average of 20,000 to 30,000 visitors a day, comprising families (40%), office workers (30%), students (25%), and tourists (5%).

Mr Pong said that over the next 3-5 years, the company wants to position Huamark Center as a community lifestyle hub, fully integrated into the lives of local residents.

The revamped Huamark Center has four distinct zones.

The Food Destination zone brings together a variety of famous restaurants and iconic street food outlets in a single location. Food Story, its food court area, features over 40 dining options tailored to suit every lifestyle, including Nak-La Mookata, So Grill and Shabu, Jones Salad, Kosupa Sushi Bar and Hachiban Ramen

The Fashion & Beauty zone offers a range of affordable beauty services, with over 12 outlets including Beautrium and Watsons.

The Gadget Life zone features more than 50 stores, providing a diverse selection of electronics ranging from computers and smartphones to home appliances and accessories.

The Supermarket Zone hosts a Big C Supermarket offering a comprehensive selection of household and consumer goods.

Mr Pong said consumers who spend 800 baht or more at the shopping centre will receive a specially designed tumbler to celebrate the opening. Those spending 1,500 baht or more will receive a limited-edition bag. This exclusive promotion is available until May 31.