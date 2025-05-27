HSBC sees buoyant outlook for Asia, Middle East

Mr Miyake (left) and Mr Gamba. Mr Gamba suggests investors from the Middle East are showing a strong interest in investing in Thailand.

HSBC expects positive trade and capital flows into Asia and the Middle East, supported by the regions' strong economic fundamentals, despite heightened global trade tensions.

According to Jo Miyake, HSBC's head of banking for Asia and the Middle East, trade and investment flows in these regions remain promising in the long term, even amid global risks such as the recent US tariff hikes.

In response to these challenges, multinational corporations are increasingly exploring new markets and opportunities, leading to structural shifts such as regional diversification and enhanced interconnectivity across geographies.

In this scenario, HSBC believes that trade and investment in the Middle East and Asia will maintain a positive outlook, driven by the regions' high growth potential and strong infrastructure base. Consequently, Asia and the Middle East are considered key strategic regions for HSBC, said Mr Miyake.

Given its status as one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, Southeast Asia has become a prime destination for global trade and foreign direct investment (FDI). Moreover, the region has demonstrated resilience in attracting outbound trade and investment, even amid heightened global uncertainties.

"Recently, I visited several HSBC networks across Asia and the Middle East and received positive feedback from our corporate and institutional banking [CIB] clients about the long-term outlook for trade and investment across these regions, despite the ongoing tariff challenges," Mr Miyake said during a visit to HSBC's Thailand branch in Bangkok last week.

Capital flows between Asia and the Middle East continue to increase, particularly in renewable energy projects. The Middle East is transitioning from a traditional oil and gas-based economy to more diversified industries, including technology.

Mr Miyake also noted that Thailand is becoming a key hub for cross-border trade and investment, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy, digital and technology, food and beverage, and hospitality.

He said the bank acknowledged that some clients are facing increasing challenges and have delayed their investment decisions while awaiting clearer tariff policies, particularly following the 90-day suspension of tariff hikes by the US.

Nonetheless, HSBC remains committed to supporting its CIB clients through this period of uncertainty by leveraging its strong capital position and stable deposit base. The bank also aims to collaborate with governments and public agencies in supporting corporate clients engaged in international trade and investment.

Separately, Giorgio Gamba, chief executive and head of banking at HSBC Thailand, said investors from the Middle East are showing a strong interest in investing in Thailand, particularly in the food industry, which aligns with their food security priorities.

Middle Eastern investors are also eyeing opportunities in Thailand's hospitality, healthcare, digital infrastructure and data centre sectors.

Thailand's data centre market was valued at US$1.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth $3.19 billion by 2030, according to HSBC.

"We also see significant opportunities in Thailand through government-to-government partnerships, especially with countries such as India, Vietnam and Indonesia," Mr Gamba added.