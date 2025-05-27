T Mark touted in bid to boost exports

Mr Kathathong (centre) presided over the opening of T Mark Festival 2025, which is being held in Bangkok at Big C Ratchadamri.

Amid a shifting global trade paradigm, with concerns regarding the influx of low-quality products persisting, Thai products, particularly those featuring the "T Mark", have a chance to stand out.

The Thailand Trust Mark (T Mark) is a mark that symbolises quality, aimed at adding a distinctive value to Thai-made products and services, according to the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP).

Kathathong Thongyai, assistant director-general of the DITP, said as global trade is facing challenges, one of the department's key initiatives is to navigate these uncertainties by raising awareness among consumers about the high quality of made-in-Thailand products.

"With the concerns over low-quality products flooding overseas markets, this presents us with an opportunity to showcase the quality of Thai products," he said.

He said Thai products are already well-recognised for their quality among foreign buyers.

In addition to existing export markets, there is significant potential for products featuring the T Mark to reach the Middle Eastern markets, where demand for Thai goods is increasing, he said.

He added that the T Mark has the potential to change the perception of Thailand as a re-exporting nation by showcasing the high standards of products manufactured domestically.

The DITP, in collaboration with Big C Supercenter Plc, organised the "T Mark Festival 2025" in Bangkok, featuring over 60 products and services that attained the T Mark.

The event got underway on May 23 and continues through June 5 on the third floor of Big C Ratchadamri.

One of the key objectives of the festival is to raise global awareness that Thailand is a source of high-quality products and a hub for the manufacturing of goods and services that adhere to international standards.

The event targets both local and international consumers, particularly visitors from fellow Asean members states and China.

The department anticipates that the event will generate over 10 million baht in sales, he added.