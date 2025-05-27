BAFS keen to strengthen through regional expansion

An aircraft refuelling vehicle designed and manufactured by BAFS Intech.

SET-listed Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services (BAFS) is strengthening its business through overseas expansion, with Cambodia's new international airport being its next target market in Southeast Asia.

The company is delivering Thai-engineered aircraft refuelling vehicles, hydrant dispensers and mobile refuelling carts to Phnom Penh Aviation Fuel Service Co this month.

Cambodia's Techo International Airport, located in Phnom Penh, is scheduled to commence commercial operations in July.

"The company is aggressively expanding into international markets by delivering seven aircraft refuelling vehicles and ground support vehicles to this airport," said ML Nathasit Diskul, president of BAFS.

"We are positioning ourselves to accommodate the burgeoning aviation industry across Southeast Asia."

BAFS operates an overseas aircraft refuelling vehicles business through its wholly-owned Bafs Intech Co.

BAFS Intech specialises in the design, manufacture and assembly of aircraft refuelling vehicles and ground support vehicles for airport operations.

Over the past four years, BAFS Intech has earned the trust of clients in Myanmar and Laos, who have selected the company to design and manufacture aircraft refuelling vehicles and ground support vehicles.

"We have 16 more vehicles in production awaiting delivery this year and we anticipate orders for 17 units in the rest of this year," said ML Nathasit.

The company plans to penetrate international markets more extensively by producing high-performance vehicles tailored to meet Asian operational requirements.

"We aim to expand into Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore within the next five years," said ML Nathasit.

BAFS said earlier the company expects its fuel sales in Thailand to increase by 8% this year to 5.4 billion litres, driven by growing tourism and better airport facilities.

The upbeat outlook should increase revenue by 8% to 3.8 billion baht, up from 3.5 billion last year, said ML Nathasit.

He attributed the uptick to more international flights arriving in Thailand, with foreign tourist arrivals projected to reach 88% of the 2019 tally.

More than 35 million people visited Thailand in 2024, spending more than 1.6 trillion baht, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.