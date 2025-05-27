China's premier calls for expanded trade ties with Malaysia

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail pose with Chinese Premier Li Qiang before a gala dinner for the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

BEIJING - China's Premier Li Qiang called for expanded trade and investment ties with Malaysia, urging the two countries to safeguard free and multilateral trade in a meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday, Xinhua reported.

The Chinese premier is in Kuala Lumpur this week for a summit with leaders from Southeast Asian and Gulf countries, following a three-day visit to Indonesia.

Li's meeting with Anwar also comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the region last month at the height of Beijing's tariff confrontation with Washington.

Although a trade truce between the world's two largest economies was announced this month, Beijing is still seeking to consolidate ties with other economies.

"At a time when unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise and world economic growth is sluggish," Li said, China, Asean and GCC countries "should strengthen coordination and cooperation and jointly uphold open regionalism and true multilateralism".

China is willing to work with Malaysia to "promote closer economic cooperation among the three parties" and respond to global challenges, Li told Anwar.

The GCC is the Gulf Cooperation Council, which comprises six Arab states including major oil producers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. Malaysia is hosting the newly established Asean-GCC-China summit this week.

Asean is China's largest trading partner, with total trade value reaching $234 billion in the first quarter of 2025, according to Chinese customs data, while China is the GCC's top trading partner.

The GCC's total commodity trade with China reached almost $298 billion in 2023, while the bloc accounted for 36% of China's total crude oil imports that year, according to UN figures.