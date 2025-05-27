Thailand's second-richest transfers stakes to children

Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, centre, has transferred ownership of two major listed companies to his five children. (File photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Thailand's second-richest person Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi transferred ownership of two major listed companies to his five children as the octogenarian businessman pulls back from day-to-day management of his beer to property conglomerate.

Mr Charoen sold all his shares in Sutthasup 9 Company to his offspring, according to late Monday filings of Asset World Corp and Berli Jucker. Sutthasup 9 has indirect control of the companies. The statements did not say how much Mr Charoen owned in the companies.

Major shareholders' restructuring will have no impact on current management structures, business operations and strategic direction of the companies, the filings said.

Mr Charoen, 81, has a net worth of about US$11.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His business empire includes Thai Beverage Plc, the nation's largest whiskey and spirit maker; Fraser and Neave Ltd, a Singapore-based food and beverage maker and Frasers Property Ltd.

This month, Frasers Property announced that it was seeking to take a real estate investment trust (REIT) private at a valuation of S$1.37 billion (US$1.1 billion), its second attempt to buy out the unit.