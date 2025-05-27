Thailand clears plan to exit US intellectual property watchlist

Guidelines prepared in consultation with US officials expected to help Thailand in coming tariff talks

Listen to this article

Counterfeit pharmaceutical products in Thailand have long been near the top of the list among intellectual property complaints raised by the United States. (Photo: 123RF)

Thailand’s cabinet has approved a new framework for enforcement of intellectual property rights as the country seeks to exit from a US watchlist ahead of tariff talks with Washington.

The Thailand Intellectual Property Work Plan has been prepared in coordination with the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), and its adoption should pave the way for Thailand’s removal from the watchlist, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan told reporters on Tuesday.

The framework “is a demonstration of Thailand’s determination to solve the problem of intellectual property infringements”, Mr Pichai said, adding the plan would now be shared with the USTR and various Thai agencies to take remedial steps.

Thailand, which has figured in the US watchlist of intellectual property offenders since 2007, worked with the agency to improve the regulatory regime covering trademarks, pharmaceutical patents and copyrights among others, according to a government statement.

Lax intellectual property enforcement is among the non-tariff trade barriers cited by the US after Thailand posted a trade surplus of $45.6 billion with Washington last year. The Trump administration in April threatened a 36% tariff on Thai exports, which has since been paused for 90 days.

The moratorium ends on July 9 and US officials have said that countries that do not reach an agreement with Washington by that time will be assigned a tariff rate. However, they could continue to negotiate if they want to change it.

Mr Pichai said he expected Thailand and US to hold formal tariff talks before the deadline. A working group of Thai officials has been regularly engaging with US officials in preparation for formal negotiations, he said.

The new framework on intellectual property rights calls for amendments to Thailand’s Copyright Act to bring it in line with the World Intellectual Property Organization Performances and Phonograms Treaty. That should shield the rights of producers and creators of audio-visual programmes and impose greater civil and financial penalties for offenders.

The changes, to be effective from 2027, will help tackle software and online piracy and rights to fair compensation for titleholders, according to the government.

Under the new work plan, Thailand may also improve its patent rules to tackle the menace of production, distribution and sale of counterfeit pharmaceutical products.