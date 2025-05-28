TCP Group Showcases Global Strategy at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025

TCP Group, a leading force in Thailand’s beverage industry, continues its ambitious expansion into international markets by introducing its flagship brands – Sponsor, Ready, and Warrior – to four new regions globally. As part of this strategy, TCP is participating in THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025, held from 27–31 May, showcasing its strong position of being “House of Great Brands”, highlighting its global growth vision and creating opportunities for new business partnerships worldwide.

Mr. Saravoot Yoovidhya, Chief Executive Officer of TCP Group, stated, “One of the key drivers of our beverage brand growth has been the long-standing global trust in our products. Red Bull, our flagship brand, is internationally recognised and loved, becoming a symbol of global energy and inspiration. This strength has empowered our other brands – Sponsor, Ready, and Warrior – to gain strong traction among partners and consumers, thanks to their quality, refreshing taste, and world-class manufacturing standards.”

“This year, we are fully committed to driving international expansion, targeting high-potential markets in Africa, South Asia, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Our ‘Recharge & Rehydrate’ strategy emphasises taste profiles tailored to each region’s preferences. This not only sets us apart in the market but also creates sustainable growth opportunities for our business partners.”

Domestic Market Innovations

TCP Group continues to develop new beverage innovations for the Thai market, including Sponsor Watermelon Berry, a refreshing new flavour from Thailand’s number one sports drink, and PURIKU Muscat Shine Up - Ready-to-drink White Tea with Muscat Grape, Apple, and Lemon flavour, featuring a special PURIKU x BUS limited-edition design.

Another highlight debuting at the event is PURIKU Secret Winter Melon – a calming blend of white tea, white chrysanthemum, and the gentle, sweet aroma of winter melon. This soothing drink offers a refreshing escape, evoking the tranquility of nature with every sip.

These will be available at the event, via online platforms, and at leading retailers nationwide.

Event Highlights at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025

TCP Group booth, themed “The Rising Energy”, aims to energise visitors and showcase the global power of Thai brands. Key highlights include:

Sponsor : Thailand’s leading sports drink, reformulated for the African, Indian, and Middle Eastern markets in three fruity flavours – Citrus, Strawberry, and Lemon Lime. A new addition, Watermelon Berry, inspired by summer fruits, delivers a refreshing burst of energy for any activity.

Thailand’s leading sports drink, reformulated for the African, Indian, and Middle Eastern markets in three fruity flavours – Citrus, Strawberry, and Lemon Lime. A new addition, inspired by summer fruits, delivers a refreshing burst of energy for any activity. Ready : A premium energy drink targeting a new generation of women. A finalist at the THAIFEX – Anuga Taste Innovation Show 2024, Ready Sparkling contains collagen, vitamin E, and zinc. It is sugar-free and available in Citrus Fruity and Rose Cherry flavours, now poised for international expansion.

A premium energy drink targeting a new generation of women. A finalist at the contains collagen, vitamin E, and zinc. It is sugar-free and available in Citrus Fruity and Rose Cherry flavours, now poised for international expansion. Warrior: Carbonated energy drink for the new generation, offered in Grape and Strawberry flavours. Designed for energetic, fun-loving Gen Z consumers, Warrior has already gained popularity in Vietnam and Malaysia.

Business & Consumer Opportunities

TCP Group invites business operators to engage in trade discussions from 27–30 May 2025 (10:00 AM – 6:00 PM), and welcomes general consumers to enjoy a refreshing brand experience on Public Day, 31 May 2025 (10:00 AM – 8:00 PM) at Booth No. 1-SS01, Hall 1, Challenger Building, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.