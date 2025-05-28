THAIFEX-Anuga Asia celebrates country's leadership position

A group of visitors enjoy a chat while another group examines a display by a booth at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025. Kuakul Mornkum

Thailand is aiming for 6% growth in food exports this year, with a focus on adding value and creativity to products, says Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

Attending the opening of THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025, Mr Pichai said the event is a platform for entrepreneurs to discover global food innovations, engage in trade discussions, and reinforce Thailand's leading position in the global food industry.

He said this initiative aligns with the "Kitchen to the World" policy, organised in partnership with the Department of International Trade Promotion, the Commerce Ministry, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Germany's Koelnmesse.

Thailand is renowned for its variety of raw materials, abundant natural resources, and vibrant food culture, positioning it to advance the Thai Kitchen to the World vision, said Mr Pichai.

Despite the challenges of a global economic slowdown, food exports are on the rise. In 2024, Thailand was the world's 12th largest food exporter, with the value of food exports expected to reach 1.75 trillion baht this year, representing 6.8% growth year-on-year, he said.

The government is focused on enhancing value-added products through technology and innovation, while aiming to increase the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from 30% to 50% of GDP in the future.

"We want to see more SMEs in this industry. There are opportunities for young entrepreneurs to utilise creativity in developing food products," said Mr Pichai.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said amid the global economic slowdown, the food export sector remains relatively resilient compared to other industries.

However, the private sector is concerned about raw material shortages for food production and the strength of the baht.

"An exchange rate of 34 baht or higher to the dollar would enhance export competitiveness," said Mr Poj.

THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025 has attracted more than 3,200 companies from across Thailand and 56 other countries.

The event features 6,200 booths, which showcase all kinds of products in the food sector, ranging from agricultural goods and processed foods to food tech and related services.

More than 90,000 visitors from 140 countries are expected to participate, generating 98 billion baht in orders during the fair and throughout the year post-event.