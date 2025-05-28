CPF offerings in the limelight

Listen to this article

CPF's display area at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025 has been attracting lots of visitors.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF) is showcasing a wide range of food innovations designed for modern lifestyles at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025.

Ekpiya Ua-wutthikrerk, president of CPF Food Network Co, said the company is committed to sustainability and innovation in its food development, while aiming to reach a net-zero emission goal by 2050.

The company focuses on developing food products that cater to evolving consumer trends, he said.

Amid a global economic slowdown, many consumers are becoming more cautious about spending, choosing to dine at home rather than in restaurants.

Mr Ekpiya said consumers are buying more processed and ready-to-eat food items, which are healthy and affordable.

"Meeting the challenge of delivering high-quality products that also provide value for money is crucial for any food producer," he said.

To capture this rising demand, CPF offers a variety of ready meals, ensuring they are safe, delicious, and convenient for consumption at home.

Mr Ekpiya said providing new culinary experiences is also a key to attracting consumers, and the idea of food as medicine is a growing global trend. As a result, the company aims to produce food that can help enhance individual immunity.

He said CPF invests in comprehensive safe food development from upstream farming to downstream product manufacturing to ensure quality and sustainability of their offerings.

At THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025, which is being held at Impact Muang Thong Thani from May 27 to May 31, CPF is showcasing its products, which are developed under the "Kitchen of the World: Quality Through Sustainovation" concept.

Highlights include the Bucher broth-filled sausage, winner of the THAIFEX Taste Innovation Show 2025, which features a pork bone broth core for a uniquely juicy experience.

The showcase also features premium export dishes such as fried basil chicken, roasted duck pancakes, baked vermicelli with shrimp, Chinese herb-fried rice, and mango sticky rice spring rolls and a wide range of rice varieties such as jasmine, basmati, riceberry and garlic rice.

The company has launched Authentic Asia, its ready-to-eat Asian meals with three series, comprising the Japanese Series with crispy Japanese tatsutaage, a favourite in Japan and Europe; the Korean Series with honey-lemon chicken; and the Thai Series with fried chicken menus, including tom yum fried chicken and Southern-style Hat Yai fried chicken.