Sappe anticipates 10-20% decrease in sales this year

Sappe Plc, a manufacturer of beverages such as Sappe Beauti drink and Mogu Mogu fruit-flavoured drinks with nata de coco, anticipates a significant sales decline this year.

Piyajit Ruckariyapong, chief executive of Sappe, said first-quarter revenue from sales plummeted 38% year-on-year.

Exports contributed 65% of the company's sales in the first quarter, with 35% coming from the domestic market, she said.

Last year, exports accounted for 80% and domestic sales 20%.

Ms Piyajit said she expects sales hit the bottom in the first quarter.

As tariffs impact Thai trade, the company is unable to forecast specific targets for sales proportions this year, she noted.

In response to these challenges, Sappe will focus on strengthening brand awareness and improving in-store sales management.

Sappe's primary export markets include South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, France and the UK.

Ms Piyajit said a significant factor in the sales decline is reduced demand from the UK and French markets.

Moreover, in the UK Sappe prepared for growth in modern trade channels by stockpiling products, but this plan did not reach the target, resulting in excess inventory, she said.

In France, high inventory levels were the result of a mismatch between planned product availability on shelves and actual supply.

Sappe anticipates a recovery in sales from its European stocks in the second half of the year.

Regarding the US tariffs on imported goods, Ms Piyajit said exports to the US market only make up 5% of Sappe's total sales.

Therefore, the company expects only a modest impact from these tariffs.

However, she expressed greater concern about the broader effect of global trade uncertainty on consumer purchasing power in other countries.

"It is difficult to predict the market outlook," said Ms Piyajit.

Despite these challenges, she said she believes Sappe's extensive reach, exporting to around 100 countries, can mitigate risk.

This broad market presence allows the company to offset impacts from areas more affected by global trade uncertainty.

Ms Piyajit said she expects ongoing challenges in the international fruit juice market, while the Thai beverage market is projected to remain flat.

Sappe anticipates a 10-20% drop in sales this year, she said.