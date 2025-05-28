New government spending bill to face parliament on Wednesday

The draft Expenditure Budget Act for fiscal 2026 is scheduled for its first parliamentary reading on Wednesday, with Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira emphasising that investment spending still complies with the fiscal discipline framework.

According to Mr Pichai, the 2026 budget aims to maintain the level of public investment spending, despite an overall reduction in expenditure.

He said once the draft bill passes its first reading and the principles are approved, a budget scrutiny committee is appointed to examine it section by section.

Mr Pichai asked the committee to carefully consider the government's economic stimulus spending, especially the 157 billion baht allocated for this year.

Some projects, such as large-scale water infrastructure investments, span several fiscal years, developing water resources for agriculture and industry.

If such investments can stimulate further economic activity and lower the country's overall costs, they should be pursued, he said.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to hold a special parliamentary session to deliberate the draft bill from May 28-31, with the first-reading vote scheduled for May 31 at 6pm.

Regarding the 2026 budget structure, the total expenditure is set at 3.78 trillion baht, a rise of 27.9 billion baht or 0.7% from the fiscal 2025 budget, which is considered a relatively low growth rate following the pandemic years, said Mr Pichai.

The 2021 budget increased by 2.69% from the previous year, then the 2022 budget contracted by 5.66%.

The 2023 budget increased by 2.7%, then leapt by 13.1% and 4.2% in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The 2026 budget allocations include: 70.2% for regular operating expenditure, 22.7% for investment spending, 4% for debt principal repayments, and 3.1% for reserves to compensate the treasury balance.

Regarding investment expenditure, the 2026 budget allocates 864 billion baht, which is a 7.3% decrease from the 2025 budget.

The government's investment spending for 2026 complies with the fiscal discipline framework, which requires public investment must be at least 20% of the total budget.