Blossoming business ties

PUBLISHED : 28 May 2025 at 03:30

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Business

Sasin School of Management and the Indonesian-Thai Chamber of Commerce will jointly host a conference on bilateral business ties on June 12.

Speakers at the conference will include H.E. Rachmat Budiman, the Indonesian ambassador to Thailand; Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Thai Board of Investment; Hardy Chandra, chairman of the Indonesia-Thai Chamber of Commerce; and Prof Ian Fenwick, director of the Sasin School of Management.

The forum, titled "Scaling up Business Across Thailand and Indonesia: Market Entry Strategies and Success Stories", will be held from 1-6pm at TK Hall, Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University. Attendance is free. For further details, visit www.sasin.edu.

