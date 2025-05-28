Steel manufacturers merge to survive

Cold-rolled steel sheets made by TCRSS. The company is merging with Thai Coated Steel Sheet to stay afloat in a choppy market.

Two local steel manufacturers -- Thai Coated Steel Sheet Ltd (TCS) and Thai Cold Rolled Steel Sheet Plc (TCRSS) -- have decided to merge to survive the undulations of the steel market given major economic uncertainties as a result of Washington's trade policy.

The announcement was made on Tuesday after the EAF Long Product Steel Producers Association earlier warned US President Donald Trump's tariffs are expected to damage the steel market, with a decline in steel consumption likely.

The reciprocal tariffs, which will likely be imposed on goods from many countries, are predicted to cause a recession, reducing demand for steel and causing price fluctuations, said association president Chaichalerm Bunyanuwat.

"Major shareholders of TCS and TCRSS have jointly resolved to integrate TCS into TCRSS," said Yongyuth Malithong, president of TCRSS.

The transaction is scheduled to take effect on Oct 1.

The major shareholders include Sahaviriya Steel Industries Plc, JFE Steel Corporation and Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.

TCS and TCRSS were established in 1990 as joint ventures between JFE Steel, Marubeni-Itochu Steel of Japan and Sahaviriya Steel Industries, a pioneer in Thailand's steel industry.

Both companies sell to customers in various industries, including office automation equipment, auto parts and home appliances.

"The integration of the two companies aims to generate synergy," said Mr Yongyuth.

This goal can be achieved by following three action plans, he said.

These comprise enhancing operational efficiency, elevating product quality and customer responsiveness to access new markets, and developing a robust and integrated supply chain that spans from midstream to downstream steel businesses.

"This integration is also expected to strengthen Thailand's steel industry," said Mr Yongyuth.

In addition to the enforcement of Trump's tariffs, currently delayed for 90 days from early April to allow countries to negotiate with the US, the Thai steel industry is struggling with low-cost steel imports from China.

According to the EAF Long Product Steel Producers Association, China may export more steel products to Southeast Asia as a result of the trade war with the US.

Other countries are also expected to sell more steel in this region, intensifying market competition and affecting local steel manufacturers, according to the association.