Wealth manager highlights opportune chance to invest

Adrian Mazenauer, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Wealth Management of SCB Julius Baer

Amid ongoing volatility in global investment markets, SCB Julius Baer considers this as opportunity to gradually deploy capital to international investments and stands ready to help Thai investors access worldclass assets.

Amid heightened uncertainty —largely stemming from shifting trade policies among major economies and a global decline in asset prices — SCB Julius Baer fully recognises investors' concerns about portfolio management. Nevertheless, Mr. Adrian Mazenauer, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Wealth Management of SCB Julius Baer, believes the current environment continues to offer attractive investment opportunities.

"Now is a good time to invest, provided you have the right long-term strategy and always keep an eye on capital preservation." Mr. Mazenauer said.

"SCB Julius Baer is well-positioned to help clients navigate market volatility and achieve long-term returns through a strategic investment approach."

SCB Julius Baer is a joint venture between Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), the first Thai bank, and Julius Baer, a leading Swiss global wealth management firm. Over the past six years, this collaboration has delivered premier wealth management services in Thailand, combining the heritage and expertise of both long-established Thai and Swiss financial institutions.

The joint venture harnesses the strengths of both partners to offer world-class private banking services, bringing global wealth management excellence to the Thai market.

Global Assets for Thai HNWIs

Through personalised and tailored services, SCB Julius Baer offers greater opportunities for Thai ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) — with a minimum of 100 million baht in assets undermanagement — to access international investment opportunities.

At SCB Julius Baer, the primary focus is to be the first choice for clients seeking international investment opportunities. Through an open architecture strategy, the company offers a wide range of financial advice and solutions across three core areas: portfolio investment, advisory services, and wealth planning.

Available financial products and services include equities, fixed income, estate planning, tax optimisation, and philanthropy advisory. Through an open architecture platform, local investors can access more than 49,000 products worldwide, enabling them to capitalize on high-yield opportunities and diversify their investment portfolios.

Client-Centric Approach

According to Mr. Mazenauer, beyond offering comprehensive financial products, understanding real client needs is paramount. A deep understanding of customers enables private bankers to respond appropriately and effectively to their individual requirements.

"We typically listen to our clients' needs first, rather than immediately offering products. Wealth management is built on trust, and when customers have confidence in us, they entrust us with managing their wealth," he noted.

Additionally, Julius Baer's strong expertise in global wealth management, combined with SCB's deep understanding of Thai ultra-high-net-worth individuals, further strengthens clients' confidence to expand their investment portfolios internationally.

Expertly Navigate Market Volatility

In response to rising investment market volatility, SCB Julius Baer is committed to helping clients mitigate risk through in-depth research and reliable information. The company conducts ongoing suitability and risk assessments to evaluate potential impacts on clients' portfolios and keeps them well-informed of the situation. One of the key principles is to help clients make informed investment decisions – give advice and make personalized recommendations.

According to long-term investment principles, the investment horizon should ideally be at least 5-10 years depending on investment strategy chosen. Additionally, long-term investing supports sustained wealth creation and facilitates the transfer of assets to future generations, he said.

People as a Core Asset

Relationship managers (RMs) and investment advisors (IAs) are key pillars of SCB Julius Baer's value proposition. A significant portion of the company's leadership team consists of individuals who have been with SCB Julius Baer since its inception.

The core management have been with the company since its inception, and over half of relationship managers have been part of the firm from the very beginning. This continuity has played a vital role in building a strong foundation of trust and rapport with clients.

"Our relationship managers work closely with investment advisors, providing a unique service that sets us apart from our peers. This collaboration ensures each client receives holistic and personalised support aligned with their financial objectives," he said, adding that there are currently 25 relationship managers.

In addition, Mr Mazenauer has been with SCB Julius Baer since the joint venture's establishment in 2019, initially serving as managing director and head of wealth management. In February 2025, he was promoted and became chief executive of SCB Julius Baer.