NBTC demands new report on future of broadcasting

Listen to this article

The NBTC board assigned management to issue a clearer conclusion within 60 days for a study on the future of broadcasting.

The board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has told management to issue a clearer conclusion within 60 days for a study on the future of broadcasting.

On Wednesday, the NBTC board acknowledged the results of the study, but did not make a final resolution on it.

NBTC chairman Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck said the board wants to see a more in-depth study and conclusion when management submits it again.

The board wants to see more details, including how many digital TV stations are projected to remain in business when their licences expire in 2029.

There are 15 digital TV channels remaining in the market, down from 24 after the licence auction in 2013, as some operators decided to cease operations because of the financial burden.

The board also wants to see what policies should be implemented to help the surviving operators after their licences end, such as reducing the costs related to their TV broadcasting network.

The TV business was dramatically altered by the rise of streaming. Moreover, TV programmes and channels have suffered as ad spending declined.

Dr Sarana said he disagrees with changing the law to pave the way for digital TV broadcast licensing without an auction after the licences expire.

This amendment would exceed the NBTC's authority because the law must be changed by parliament, he said.

Earlier the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (ADTEB) asked the regulator to extend licence terms to help broadcasters survive threats in the local digital TV landscape.

On May 26, the NBTC organised a focus group meeting to listen to opinions on issues for a draft roadmap for the TV and broadcasting sectors in Thailand.

Adisak Limparungpatanakij, vice-president of ADTEB, said the industry needs a clearer policy as only 15% of Thais view programmes via terrestrial broadcasts, compared with 100% in the past, attributed to streaming and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

The regulator's existing policy to support the TV broadcasting industry has four guidelines, including moves to supervise OTT services.

The draft of the NBTC announcement on providing audio broadcasts via the internet has been prepared, which will specify the criteria for supervision of such OTT services, noted the regulator.

The draft is expected to be presented at public hearings.