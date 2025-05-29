KBank reports every loan segment stalls in first 5 months

Kasikornbank (KBank) has reported loan growth slowed during the first five months of this year, with all loan segments affected by sluggish economic conditions and uncertainty surrounding US tariff hikes.

Pipit Aneaknithi, co-president of KBank, said the bank's total loan portfolio grew marginally during this period, with all customer segments slowing: retail, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and corporate clients.

Loan demand from both retail and SME customers softened due to Thailand's weak economic environment and persistent household debt, he said.

Many corporate clients are adopting a wait-and-see approach, following the US government's decision to suspend tariff increases for 90 days.

KBank is also awaiting clearer developments on US tariff policy before revising its business strategy and financial targets for the year. For now, the bank is maintaining its flat loan growth target, while aiming to keep its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio below 3.25%. As of March, its NPL ratio tallied 3.19%.

Mr Pipit said the bank is monitoring corporate clients with high exposure to US tariffs, as well as SMEs in their supply chains, particularly in the export and textile sectors.

However, some business segments related to cross-border trade and investment are expected to benefit from production base relocations amid rising global trade tensions. As a result, KBank anticipates continued positive momentum in its cross-border banking operations.

The bank did not disclose loan growth figures for the first five months of the year.

In related news, Mr Pipit commented on Gulf Energy Development's recent increased shareholding in KBank, attributing the move partly to the bank's strong dividend payout ratio and solid profitability.

He described the shareholding increase as a routine activity in the capital market.

KBank, Thailand's third-largest lender by total assets, reported a net profit of 13.8 billion baht in the first quarter this year, the highest in the industry.

The bank announced a total dividend payment of 12 baht per share for fiscal 2024. Of this, 1.50 baht per share was paid on Sept 27 last year, and 8 baht per share on May 9 this year. An additional dividend of 2.50 baht per share is scheduled for payment on June 6.

In March, Gulf increased its shareholding in KBank to 3.25%, making it the bank's fifth-largest shareholder.

As of this month, that stake has risen to 5.33%, making Gulf the third-largest shareholder. However, Gulf recently sold part of its holdings to realise profits.