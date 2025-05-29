President Bakery opts to bolster B2B segment

Listen to this article

Visitors gather at a booth promoting the Farmhouse brand at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025.

SET-listed President Bakery Plc, a producer and distributor of bakery products under the Farmhouse brand, is strengthening its business-to-business (B2B) segment and eyeing expansion in overseas sales.

Apisate Thammanomai, managing director of President Bakery, believes the current global economic environment is posing a challenge for many countries.

He said the company is prepared for any government initiatives aimed at stimulating the economy.

He said the company typically experiences a sales boost in the second half of the year, driven by the start of the new academic year for schools and universities, coupled with fewer public holidays than in the first half of the year.

This results in a greater movement of people and an increase in business activity, a trend he believes will continue as normal this year.

The company also expects a long-term rise in the consumption of bread in the domestic market.

He believes Thais currently consume fewer bread products than either Malaysian or Japanese consumers, indicating significant growth potential in the market.

One area of opportunity is steady growth in the hamburger bun segment, even with minimal advertising in this segment.

This situation reinforces the company's belief in the significant potential of the B2B segment.

Currently, the company is recognised as a B2B supplier of hamburger buns to restaurants and fast-food chains.

The company aims to strengthen its B2B segment and is now focusing on the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Café or Catering) business.

Despite the economic challenges faced by many restaurants this year, with some even shuttering, he said this market generally has natural positive and negative cycles, adding that he prefers to focus on long-term business trends.

In terms of its B2B business strategy, the company plans to target businesses of all sizes, providing products such as frozen dough and breadcrumbs.

Last year, the company's B2B sales accounted for over 10% of its total sales.

Currently, the company exports its products to neighbouring countries such as Cambodia and Laos.

The company is also looking to export its long-shelf-life products, such as cookies and crispy butter toast, to new markets such as China.

He said the company has set a sales growth target for this year of 8%.