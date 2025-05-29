Vimut anticipating 40% jump in revenue

Vimut has been investing in modern medical technology as part of an effort to boost its revenue.

Vimut Holding Hospital Co, a unit of real estate developer Pruksa Holding, expects its revenue to soar by 40% this year, driven by tourism and the hospital's investment in innovative healthcare services.

Last year Vimut earned 1.2 billion baht, a year-on-year increase of 35%.

"We expect our revenue to reach the target this year because we are focusing on treating more foreign patients," said Nipat Kulabkaw, chief executive of Vimut Holding Hospital.

The majority of foreigners seeking treatment at Vimut Hospital come from the Middle East, Bangladesh, China and Cambodia, Dr Nipat said.

At present, foreign patients at Vimut Hospital account for only 10% of all patients, with the other 90% being Thai.

The company aims to increase the proportion of foreign patients to 15% in the future, said Dr Nipat.

Vimut continues to adopt new healthcare technology and treatments to better serve patients.

It spent 10 million baht developing a centre of excellence for the treatment of lung disease in line with increasing respiratory disorders among members of the public, said Viratch Tangsujaritvijit, who specialises in pulmonary and critical care medicine.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Strategy 2025-2028 and data from the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Thailand faces a critical air pollution crisis, particularly with regard to PM2.5 ultra fine dust. Bangkok was ranked 8th in a global survey of cities suffering the worst levels of air quality.

This is a major cause of respiratory diseases which claim over 7 million lives a year worldwide.

There has also been an alarming spread in the use of e-cigarettes among Thai youth, despite extensive research highlighting the dangers of nicotine and numerous other carcinogens.

This aligns with global trends showing that smoking kills over 8 million people a year.

Vimut is aware of the economic challenges that affected hospital and healthcare businesses in Thailand during the first half of 2025.

Washington's new trade policy has raised concerns over the possible negative impact in terms of decelerating the economies of many countries, including Thailand.

"One result is the number of patients has decreased as they are delaying seeking treatments. Meanwhile, hospitals are delaying investment in high technology," Dr Viratch noted.

He expects better business prospects in the second half of 2025, driven by improving tourism during the long holiday periods.