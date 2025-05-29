THG to sell new shares to raise capital

Thonburi Healthcare Group plans to ask shareholders to raise capital.

Thonburi Healthcare Group Plc (THG) is preparing to raise funds to handle its debt as well as increase revenue by selling new shares and enhancing synergy with Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Plc (RAM).

The moves are meant to support THG's stable and sustainable growth, as well as investment expansion in the healthcare business, said chief financial officer Pumipat Chatnoraset.

"THG and RAM agree with the synergy plan to increase opportunities in expanding healthcare service networks and solve financial problems," he said.

THG has combined financial institution loans and debentures of roughly 9.6 billion baht.

The debt repayment and financial restructuring would not only improve profitability through lower interest expenses and increased investment capacity, but also significantly strengthen the company's financial position and liquidity, said Mr Pumipat.

THG plans to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on June 9 to consider raising capital of 941.6 million baht, bringing registered capital to 1.7 billion baht, with a par value of 1 baht per share.

The company plans to offer no more than 430,500,000 new private placement shares to RAM, which currently holds a 25.59% stake, at a price of 8.65 baht per share.

THG will issue 511,186,960 new shares to existing shareholders under the rights offering at a price of 5 baht per share, said the company.

"RAM announced its commitment to invest more than 5 billion baht in the private placement shares at a price of 8.65 baht per share, as well as subscribing to its rights offering at 5 baht per share," said Mr Pumipat.

This will increase RAM's ownership to 49.99%, exceeding the 25% threshold and causing the company to make a mandatory tender offer to acquire THG.

RAM plans to seek an exemption from shareholders as it is committed to an agreement on a share purchase limit and does not want to take over THG.

Mr Pumipat said he looks forward to an improved financial status for THG after the fundraising plan.

"THG will be able to repay its debts to financial institutions, likely reducing annual interest expenses by more than 300 million baht. This will enhance liquidity, leaving cash available for business expansion and/or dividend payments to shareholders," he said.

THG expects the synergy to partly help the company achieve its revenue target of 10 billion baht in 2025, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increasing by 15% to 20% from last year.