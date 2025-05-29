Indorama acquires 24.9% stake in EPL

Listen to this article

SET-listed Indorama Ventures (IVL) has acquired almost 25% of EPL, a Mumbai-based speciality packaging company, in a move to expand its footprint in emerging markets and diversify its global supply chain.

Aloke Lohia, group chief executive of IVL, said the minority stake in EPL aligns with IVL's strategy to leverage its manufacturing base in India, which includes PET resins, polyester filaments, yarns, non-woven fabrics and ethylene oxide derivatives.

Formerly known as Essel Propack, EPL is the world's largest speciality packaging company in laminated plastic tubes, with 21 manufacturing facilities across 11 countries and a staff of more than 3,500.

IVL paid 240 rupees per share of EPL. Following the sale completion on May 27, IVL's indirect subsidiary Indorama Netherlands B V now holds a 24.9% equity stake in EPL.

Mr Lohia said EPL is positioned as a key platform for IVL to access India's rapidly growing industrial and consumer sectors.

"India represents one of the most exciting opportunities in global packaging and chemical markets today," he said.

"Our existing footprint in India, combined with the country's dynamic economy and favourable industrial policies, gives us a strong foundation for growth. EPL's global reach, innovative products and focus on sustainability make them a natural fit to drive value immediately."

IVL's long-standing track record in identifying adjacent high-growth businesses with synergistic potential underpins its latest move into the speciality packaging space, said Mr Lohia.

The Indian government's push to promote domestic industry through favourable policy frameworks, coupled with the global trend towards supply chain diversification, has made India an increasingly attractive market for multinationals such as IVL, he said.

By investing in EPL, IVL is positioned to enhance its product portfolio, diversify revenue streams and tap into long-term growth in one of the world's fastest-growing economies, said Mr Lohia. The company is partnering with industry peers to explore long-term growth opportunities unlocked by fundamental changes in global markets, he said.

The minority stake in EPL helps unlock future growth potential, especially considering IVL's existing product offerings and geographical presence, said Mr Lohia.

IVL operates eight manufacturing facilities in India, including four fibre and three PET factories. Two more plants focused on PET recycling are scheduled to come online this year.

Shares of IVL closed at 20.90 baht at midday yesterday, up 2.45%, as the benchmark index edged up 0.14% to 1,165 points.