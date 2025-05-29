Pilatus Marine forecasts 15-20% uptick in income

Greater demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and olefin gas is expected to increase the revenue of MAI-listed Pilatus Marine, Thailand's largest LPG transport service provider, by 15-20% this year despite global economic uncertainties.

"Revenue from our fleet service should increase in the second quarter, leading to revenue growth this year," said Varawit Chimtawan, chief executive of Pilatus Marine.

He was upbeat about business expansion in many countries, including Thailand, even though risks remain in many countries, including Thailand, following the announcement of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff policy.

The company aims to expand its service across Asia by seeking new customers, while it plans to replace ageing vessels with larger ships to increase the carrying capacity for LPG and olefins, a key raw material for the petrochemical industry.

In 2025, higher revenue will result from customers' projects to develop gas storage facilities and long-term contracts made with national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc, the company's major client.

Pilatus Marine's revenue will also grow through its provision of a land transport service, carrying LPG to petrochemical manufacturers.

Profit will be based on the company's business expansion and cost reduction scheme, said Mr Varawit.

As for the vessel replacement plan, Pilatus Marine has already replaced two of its ageing vessels with two tankers, with a carrying capacity of between 3,500 and 3,600 cubic metres.

The company plans to purchase two more ships between 2025 and 2027, each with a capacity of more than 5,000 cubic metres.

Having more larger-sized vessels in operation will increase Pilatus Marine's total gas carrying capacity to 52,319 cu m, up from 47,319 cu m in 2025, said Mr Varawit.

Pilatus Marine owns 19 ageing vessels, with an average age of 29. The fleet's vessels are older than vessels owned by rival companies in the domestic market.

Acquiring newer and larger tankers is crucial for the company to grow its business domestically and overseas.

This would allow the firm to earn higher freight fees and spend less money on fuel and maintenance expenses, said Mr Varawit.