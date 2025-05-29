National data bank to handle info collection

Listen to this article

The Big Data Institute (BDI) and the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) have jointly established a national data bank as a central mechanism for secure and transparent collection, management and access to Thailand's big data.

The BDI is an arm of the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry, while NSTDA falls under the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry.

According to DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, BDI plays a leading role in designing the system and driving its implementation, with the goal of making data the foundation for policy planning, public service delivery, and the development of innovations that address the country's needs.

Mr Prasert said the establishment of the national data bank is in line with the National AI Committee's policy.

Thailand is entering a critical phase in its digital transformation, where data and artificial intelligence (AI) are no longer just supporting tools but are becoming the country's new foundational infrastructure, he added.

Tiranee Achalakul, president of the BDI, said the institute had laid the groundwork to shift Thailand's data ecosystem from siloed operations to a more systematic, collaborative approach.

She said initiatives such as Health Link, which connects healthcare data nationwide, Travel Link, which analyses spatial travel data, and the City Data Platform, which enables data-driven urban decision-making, all signify a structural shift in Thailand's data landscape.

Ms Tiranee said BDI aims to transform data into a powerful tool for policymaking, enhancing public services, and fostering innovations that genuinely address the needs of the people.

At the heart of this mission is the development of the Data Integration and Intelligence Platform (D-II).

Rather than creating an entirely new data system, D-II is designed to integrate and connect existing data from various sectors, supporting more effective policy planning and propelling Thailand toward becoming a data-driven nation.

These include the creation of a Data Linkage Engine, which serves as a technological backbone enabling seamless data connection and interoperability with systems such as the Data Catalog, ensuring a robust infrastructure that can connect with agency-level data sources.

In addition, BDI is actively advancing the development of ThaiLLM (Thai Large Language Model), an open-source, open-licence AI infrastructure tailored specifically for the Thai language.

Funded by the Digital Economy and Society Development Fund, this initiative represents a collaborative effort between BDI and leading institutions, including the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center, the Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology, the Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneur Association of Thailand, and the Artificial Intelligence Association of Thailand.

Designed to be widely accessible and adaptable, this infrastructure empowers government agencies, private sector entities, and technologists across the country to build upon it and drive innovation.

The ThaiLLM project has been operational for three months and Thai-language data has been gathered from key sources, including the National Library.

In parallel, the ThaiLLM Data Bank has been developed and is now operational, housing over 245 gigabytes of Thai language data.