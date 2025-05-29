Countries in 'Asean+' to ramp up AI investment this year

Listen to this article

From left: Mr Nikolic, Mr Babu, Mr Woraphot and Mr Codrington strike a pose during Lenovo Tech Day 2025.

Business leaders in "Asean+" countries are expected to increase their artificial intelligence (AI) investments by 2.7 times this year in a bid to lift productivity, according to Lenovo.

This should drive demand for AI-powered PCs and hybrid/on-premises infrastructure, according to Lenovo's "CIO Playbook 2025 -- It's Time for AI-nomics" report, commissioned by Lenovo with insights provided by IDC.

The global study involved more than 2,900 respondents, including over 900 IT and business decision-makers from 12 Asia-Pacific markets, comprising India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand as well as a group of nations the company calls Asean+, consisting of Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Thailand is among Lenovo's four largest markets in greater Asia-Pacific, comprising 11 countries, and is emerging as a potential AI hub in the region.

The business priorities of organisations in Asean+ include optimising supply chain/inventory, improving regulatory compliance and employee productivity, sustainability, and applying emerging AI technologies such as generative AI (GenAI), said Matt Codrington, vice-president and regional general manager for greater Asia-Pacific at Lenovo, during Lenovo Tech Day held in Bangkok on Tuesday.

According to Lenovo's report, Asean+ enterprises are ahead of the curve, with 53% already implementing AI and those leaders prioritising leveraging AI to optimise operations, he said.

Asean+ implemented AI use cases in customer-facing functions such as sales, while Asia-Pacific prioritises back office, the report notes.

Moreover, Asean+ is ahead in AI-powered PC readiness, with 65% of organisations already in the planning stage for AI-powered PC adoption.

There is gradual rise in AI spending, while the journey toward full-scale adoption is still evolving when it comes to AI with 47% of Asean+ organisations either evaluating or planning to implement AI within the next 12 months.

Singapore leads as the regional hub with advanced AI maturity, while other Asean+ nations are still in the early stages of adoption due to limited resources and AI expertise.

Asia-Pacific organisations expect an average return on investment of 3.6 times from their AI projects.

Mr Codrington said to address outcomes in AI, the company offers a "fast start programme" that provides a consulting service and builds proof of concept with 90 days to help businesses quickly pilot, optimise, and scale AI initiatives with expert guidance and tested frameworks.

GenAI is set to transform enterprise workflows, commanding 41% of AI implementation spending this year in Asean+, according to the report.

Sinisa Nikolic, Lenovo's director for high-performance computing AI and communication services in Asia-Pacific, said IT budgets are relatively flat, but investment in AI in Asia-Pacific grew 3.3 times compared with the global average of 2.8 times.

The highest investment was in healthcare with five times growth, while telecom recorded 3.6 times and government 3.5 times growth.

The report found 65% of organisations in Asia-Pacific are opting for on-premise or hybrid solutions to power AI workloads. This preference is driven by the need for secure, low-latency environments, and operational flexibility. Meanwhile, 19% still rely on public cloud services.

Amar Babu, president of Lenovo Asia-Pacific, acknowledged the challenging economic climate but highlighted key trends driving AI adoption in the coming years.

These include investments in AI infrastructure and services, as well as a PC refresh cycle, particularly for devices purchased during the pandemic.

The upcoming Windows 11 upgrade is also a factor, as Windows 10 support ends this October.

Woraphot Thavornwan, Lenovo's general manager for Thailand and Indochina, said as Thailand advances toward its goal of becoming a leading AI hub in the region, Thai businesses are accelerating their digital transformation with a strong focus on AI solutions that are not only innovative but also responsible and return of investment-driven.

He added that in Thailand, Lenovo was the leader for eight consecutive quarters in PC shipments and grew at a rate higher than overall market growth.

Last year, Lenovo Thailand offered "Device as a Service", which grew 300% and is expected to expand on a triple-digit basis this year, he noted.