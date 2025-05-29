KEX Express expects tech and partnerships to boost growth

KEX Express (Thailand) Plc, formerly known as Kerry Express, is focusing on advanced technology and strategic business partnerships to fuel its growth, according to new chief executive Jiawei Zhang.

With more than 20 years of experience in the regional logistics industry, Mr Zhang is spearheading a transformation to position KEX as a technology-driven logistics company.

He said his vision is to set new standards for express delivery services, while also supporting the growth of the Thai economy.

Mr Zhang said that amid various challenges, KEX is driving long-term growth by continuously developing and adopting new strategies and ideas.

The company focuses on advanced technology, employee development, and strategic business partnerships to create synergies.

This not only enhances operational efficiency and business sustainability, but also helps elevate Thailand's logistics industry and supply chain to better withstand significant transformations and drive national economic growth, Mr Zhang added.

In 2025, the express delivery business is projected to continue growing amid fierce competition and evolving challenges.

KEX remains committed to enhancing its service quality through cutting-edge technology. The company is transforming into a logistics tech company with global standards, making reliable, fast, and convenient delivery solutions accessible to everyone, Mr Zhang said.

Technological advancements are being integrated into logistics processes, including real-time performance tracking and smart systems for parcel storage, sorting and distribution.

Another strategy is forming partnerships with organisations that offer complementary strengths, to broaden consumer reach and reinforce its business network. This supports the company's core strategy of business diversification, said Mr Zhang.

The company recently announced plans to delist from the Stock Exchange of Thailand on completion of a tender offer by major shareholder SF International Holding (Thailand), or SFTH.

In a filing to the SET, on April 30 the KEX board proposed that the general shareholders' meeting on June 20 approve the voluntary delisting of the logistics and delivery company.

SFTH, which holds 81.43% of total issued shares of KEX, has expressed its intent to make a tender offer for all 651 million ordinary shares (18.57%) it does not hold.