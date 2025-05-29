Tisco ESU prescribes cautious approach

Investors should exercise caution as global stock markets are showing early signs of fatigue after a strong rebound, driven largely by short-term optimism surrounding trade talks, says Tisco Economic Strategy Unit (ESU).

Structural risks persist and could weigh on market sentiment in the second half of the year, said the think tank, which recommends investors gradually lock in profits, especially in cyclical sectors such as consumer discretionary, which are more sensitive to economic downturns.

Global equities have returned to levels last recorded during the US tariff announcement following a rally supported by progress in trade negotiations between the US, China and the UK, said strategist Thanathat Srisawast.

However, he said these developments are temporary tailwinds, while broader structural risks including geopolitical tensions and trade policy uncertainty are likely to intensify in the second half of the year.

A key concern is stock valuation. While recent trade talks have delivered some positive headlines, significant hurdles remain, said Mr Thanathat.

The US is maintaining a minimum tariff floor of 10%, even for close allies such as the UK.

Meanwhile, China's temporary tariff relief from 145% to 30% remains steep until a final resolution is reached, he said.

US President Donald Trump also signalled potential tariff hikes to 50% on EU imports should trade negotiations stall, then paused those threats over the holiday weekend in America.

Another drag is the US 10-year treasury yield, which has risen to 4.5%, in line with earlier expectations. This pressures risk asset valuations, particularly growth stocks, said Mr Thanathat.

Against this backdrop, Tisco ESU recommends reducing exposure to sectors sensitive to the economic cycle, such as luxury goods and discretionary consumer stocks, and using the current market rebound as an opportunity to realise gains and manage risk.

On the commodities front, the think tank views crude oil prices as having limited upside potential.

Tisco ESU downgraded its forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude to $60 per barrel for the remainder of 2025, following a strategic shift in Opec policy away from defending the $70-90 range to focus more on geopolitical leverage.

"The recent move by Opec to raise output may have been intended to send a positive signal ahead of the US president's mid-May visit, underscoring efforts to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia. However, with Opec's changing stance and increasingly negative sentiment in financial markets towards oil, we see limited recovery prospects for crude prices in the near term," said Mr Thanathat.

Veteran value investor Niwes Hemvachiravarakorn voiced concerns over the state of the Thai stock market, saying its traditional investment appeal is increasingly difficult to justify in the absence of tangible growth.

While the market valuation is attractive, the underlying strength of the Thai stock market appears to have stalled.

"Everyone says investment and tourism will spur growth. But some are asking fundamental questions such as where is the growth coming from? Why has it disappeared, and how do we get it back?" he said at a forum hosted by Daily News.

Mr Niwes said Thailand faces three structural challenges prompting foreign investors to lose interest.

The first is the demographic issue, as a declining birth rate and rising mortality have eroded domestic purchasing power, requiring urgent action from the government to reverse this trend, including public campaigns to promote childbirth, he said.

Second, wages have been stagnant despite rising skills.

"Automation and technological adoption have improved Thailand's manufacturing capabilities, but wages have not kept pace," said Mr Niwes, adding that improving English and multilingual skills are critical to boost labour competitiveness.

Finally, he said governance and political stability must be strengthened.

"Nations with strong governance structures enjoy more robust economic development. In contrast, Thailand's current political landscape has made it difficult to attract and sustain long-term investment," said Mr Niwes.

"Compared with other countries, Thailand lags in terms of governance. Without progress on these fronts, Thai equities will continue to be seen as value stocks without meaningful growth prospects."