TAT aims for record arrivals from Oceania

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is placing a greater emphasis on high potential short-haul markets to diversify risk away from the sluggish Chinese market, with the aim of reaching a new high of 950,000 tourist arrivals from the Oceania market, which includes the Australian market.

The agency is also monitoring challenges relating to Australia's sluggish economic growth, which could impact the spending of Australian tourists visiting Thailand.

Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT deputy governor for international marketing for Asia and South Pacific, said since the forecast for Chinese arrivals has been revised down to 6.9 million from 8 million earlier, the agency is ramping up other markets showing strong growth potential.

According to the TAT, during the first four months this year, Australian arrivals grew by 16% year-on-year to 273,961.

In 2024, Thailand welcomed 877,651 tourists from Oceania, including 775,010 from Australia and 96,733 from New Zealand.

Ms Pattaraanong said the TAT hopes to see a record 950,000 arrivals from Oceania this year, of which 850,000 will be Australians, as the agency's offices overseas are promoting new flights and targeting new traveller segments.

Pichaya Saisaengchan, director of the TAT's Sydney office, said Australian tourists might take around two overseas trips per year as usual, but they would tend to restrict their spending, or stay in less expensive accommodation due to the sluggish Australian economy and weak Australian dollar.

Another persistant challenge for this market is flights, which only serve Bangkok and Phuket, he said.

As 60% of Australian tourists choose Phuket over other destinations, the agency has formulated a plan to encourage them to visit other provinces nearby, such as Phangnga and Krabi.

The TAT also plans to boost arrivals during all seasons, not only established periods such as holidays or school breaks.

Balancing the market by catering to all travel segments, including family groups and other niche markets such as LGBTQ, senior citizens and meeting groups, is also a key strategy in order to have markets that are able to travel throughout the year without solely depending on long holidays.

"Australians love nature and outdoor activities, such as surfing. The Sydney office will also promote new programmes related to cultural tours which are unseen in their home country," said Mr Pichaya.

He said Thailand must compete with other Asian countries targeting the Australian market.

These include Indonesia, the largest outbound destination for Australian tourists with 1.7 million visitors last year, and rising destinations such as Japan, which welcomed 920,000 Australian tourists last year.