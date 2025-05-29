Top Thai wind power firm plans B65bn expansion

Listen to this article

Wind Energy Holding has eight wind farms located in the northeastern provinces of Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Thailand’s largest wind power producer plans to spend 65 billion baht to almost triple generating capacity over the next 12 years, and will go public to fund the expansion.

Wind Energy Holding Co Ltd is targeting 2,000 megawatts of domestic installed capacity by 2037, from the current 700 megawatts, chief executive officer Nuttpasint Chet-Udomlap said in an interview in Bangkok. It is also exploring projects in the Philippines, he said.

The closely held company will fund its growth with an initial public offering on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, although that is currently in limbo while it resolves legal issues, according to Mr Nuttpasint. Wind Energy’s net income and revenue both fell by more than 20% in 2024.

The generator’s expansion plan dovetails with the Thai government’s goal of adding around 16,000MW of renewable power capacity, including atomic energy, from 2026 to 2037. That would take clean power in the country to more than a third of the total, up from 23% last year.

“Our expertise and specialist in wind energy will boost our leverage in the coming bids for the new projects,” Mr Nuttpasint said. Wind Energy has acquired land and secured vendors to prepare for the government’s new auctions, he said.

Nopporn Suppipat, who founded the company in 2006, won a ruling in the UK court in 2023 to recover more than $800 million over allegations he faced political pressure and was forced to sell his shares at a massive discount.

Mr Nopporn fled Thailand after facing a lese-majeste charge in 2014, which he said was part of the campaign to force him to sell his shares.

Wind Energy has also had to go to a Thai court regarding its dividend payout in relation to those shares.

The company will proceed with the IPO as soon as those disputes are settled, Mr Nuttpasint said. He said he was closely following legal proceedings in Thailand, but had little knowledge about the progress of the court case in the UK.

Outside of China, the wind industry has struggled in recent years due to rising costs for materials like steel and cement. Annual additions outside China fell to 36 gigawatts last year, the lowest since 2019.

The sector may rebound in 2025, with ex-China installations expected to rise 44%, according to BloombergNEF.