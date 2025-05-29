Thai business closures rise 8.3% in first four months

Listen to this article

A total of 3,921 businesses in Thailand ceased operations in the first four months of 2025, an increase of 8.3% compared to the same period last year, according to the Department of Business Development.

With lawmakers expressing concern over rising business closures during this week’s debate on the government’s 3.78-trillion-baht budget for fiscal 2026, the department reported that the total registered capital of closed businesses was 15.99 billion baht.

The top three sectors with the highest closures are:

General construction - 372 closures, registered capital of 652 million baht

Real estate - 184 closures, registered capital of 912 million baht

Restaurants/eateries - 159 closures, registered capital of 391 million baht.

Key factors behind closures include soaring household debts that have reduced consumer spending, a volatile global economy and uncertainty over US trade policies, the department said this week.

New business registrations totalled 30,148 during the same period, though this reflects a decrease of 1,385 registrations, or 4.4%, from the first four months of 2024.

The most active sectors for new establishments are:

General construction - 2,394 registrations, registered capital of 5.1 billion baht

Real estate - 2,047 registrations, registered capital of 7.83 billion baht

Restaurants/eateries - 1,237 registrations.

Kasikorn Research Centre (K-Research) predicted that more Thai factories will close this year than in the past two years, citing a weakening manufacturing sector and ongoing economic challenges.

The four-day budget debate in the House of Representatives is scheduled to conclude with a vote on first reading scheduled for Saturday at 6pm.