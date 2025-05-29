Travel agents say China market on the mend

The Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Tourism Ministry and tourism operators held the Sawasdee Nihao event at the Centara Grand at CentralWorld, joined by over 300 Chinese travel agents. (Photo supplied)

A number of Chinese travel agents believe the worst is behind Thailand, with arrivals from China gradually increasing and set to reach the minimum target of 5 million this year.

However, the Federation of Thai Tourism Associations (Fetta) submitted an open letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, urging immediate measures to prevent 4.6 million workers from losing their jobs.

Xiang Shen, chief executive of Shanghai Wan Guo International Travel Service, said Thai tour package sales dropped by 70% this year, as the Chinese market pivots to other destinations, particularly Japan, which has become the most popular destination.

According to the Association of Thai Travel Agents, the number of flights from China to Japan increased by 53% year-on-year during the Labour Day holiday earlier this month, while flights bound for Thailand continued to decline.

However, in terms of tourism products, both Japan and Thailand have different offerings that cannot replace each other, and this could still be an advantage of Thailand in the long run, said Mr Shen.

He said if tourism confidence among Chinese travellers could be restored within this year, Thailand should be able to attract at least 5 million arrivals from the mainland.

Based on the unofficial revised target, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects to attract 5 million Chinese this year, rising 2.6% from 2024, while revenue should reach 314 billion baht, dropping by 19%.

Speaking at the Sawasdee Nihao event on Thursday, Mr Shen said the TAT’s target is feasible if considering Thai tourism's performance in the first quarter, which welcomed around 1.3 million Chinese tourists.

“If there are no further negative incidents, and Thailand can maintain the quarterly arrival number at 1.3 million over the next three quarters, reaching the minimum of 5 million will not be difficult,” said Mr Chen. “However, the government should remain active in reinstating safety measures and promoting the market with Chinese travel agents.”

He said the weakest period for the Chinese market in Thailand is typically May and June.

However, the trend this year has changed as the nadir was reached in March and April, and the market has gradually improved this month.

During the Sawasdee Nihao campaign, Fetta submitted an open letter to Ms Paetongtarn, urging a rapid government response to the tourism crisis as 4.6 million workers in the tourism sector risk losing their jobs.

The government should invite high-ranking officials from China to visit Thailand during the celebration of 50 years of China-Thailand relations on July 1, according to Fetta.

Other measures that should be implemented include reducing the visa period from 60 days to 15 days, supporting promotions via 10,000 chartered flights to stimulate 10 billion baht in revenue for Thai tourism and convincing tourists about the reliable safety measures.