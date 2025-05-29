Concerns over foreign ‘zero-dollar’ factories

Listen to this article

Workers peel shrimp at a seafood processing facility in Samut Sakhon province. Food processing is one of the industries facing an impact from foreign-run zero-dollar factories. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Foreign “zero-dollar” factories, including those that enter Thailand in the form of foreign direct investment, are causing grave concern among industry leaders who fear they will deal a further blow to Thai manufacturing, according to the latest survey conducted by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Zero-dollar factories are used to describe foreign factories that are set up in Thailand but contribute little or no benefit to the economy. Factory owners run their nominee businesses through Thai proxies with the aim of earning money for their parent firms overseas.

This poses a serious threat to local manufacturers, who are already struggling with weak consumer purchasing power and global economic uncertainties stemming from Washington’s trade policy, according to the FTI.

Up to 86.9% of 145 FTI executives across 47 industries believe foreign-run zero-dollar factories are having a “considerable” impact on Thai industries, said ML Peekthong Thongyai, vice-chairman of the FTI.

He did not specify which countries the foreign factory operators originate from.

Around 11% of respondents said these factories cause a moderate impact, while only 2.1% believed they have little impact on local industries.

Thailand’s ineffective legal measures against zero-dollar factories are blamed for the problem.

Loopholes in Thai law that allow these foreign businesspeople to invest in the country received the most votes (74.5%) among respondents, followed by the relocation of production facilities to Thailand to avoid the impact of the trade war (58.6%), the foreign investment promotion policy (26.9%), and strict environmental protection laws in the home countries of the foreign businesspeople (24.8%), according to the findings.

The Industry Ministry has been alerted to the issue and has already set up a special team to deal with illegal and zero-dollar factories.

“Most respondents support the ministry’s efforts,” said ML Peekthong, adding that more than half of respondents admired the officials’ work.

According to the pollster, most FTI executives want the government to tighten the criteria for factory establishment by foreigners (52.4%) and crack down on nominee businesses (51.7%). They also want the government to track and monitor business transactions, including tax payments and employment, of suspected firms (31.7%).