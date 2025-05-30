Analysts advise investors to steer clear of troubled Dusit

An artist's rendering of the new Dusit Thani Bangkok, still in the construction phase.

Investors are recommended to avoid Dusit Thani (DUSIT) as troubles at the SET-listed hospitality group linger after a shareholders meeting this week blocked the appointment of four directors, sounding an alarm about internal conflicts among major shareholders.

In its filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Dusit said management informed the shareholders meeting on Wednesday it resolved not to approve the re-election of four directors due to retire.

The directors are Arsa Sarasin, Pranee Phasipol, Pakhawat Kovithvathanaphong and Somprasong Boonyachai. As a result, the number of directors serving on the company's board is reduced to eight.

Shares of DUSIT contracted by as much as 2.7% to 7.20 baht in early morning trade yesterday, as the benchmark index soared by more than 1% to 1,178.24 points on the US tariff ruling.

Last month, more than three-quarters of the shareholders failed to endorse the company's 2024 financial statement.

According to analysts, the 2024 operating results will be submitted at the next shareholders meeting, the date of which has not been set.

Analysts said there are internal conflicts with its major shareholder, Chanut and Children Co, which is owned by the heirs of the company's founder.

Chanut and Children Co holds a 49.74% stake in the company.

Mantanee Surakarnkul, the company secretary, said in the filing fewer directors will not affect the company's management or business operations.

"The company will continue to maintain the number of independent directors at a minimum of one-third of the total, in compliance with legal requirements," she said.

The nomination, remuneration and corporate governance committee will consider suitably qualified candidates for nomination and propose them for consideration and approval at a board of directors meeting or a shareholders meeting, said Ms Mantanee.

"Regarding the company's financial statements for 2024, which were not approved at the meeting, the company will resubmit them for consideration and approval at a shareholders meeting," she said.

An analyst at Yuanta Securities recommends investors avoid DUSIT amid the ongoing dispute between major shareholders.

"What will happen next if the new proposed directors are rejected again and again?" said the analyst, who requested anonymity.

"That could affect the company's business and project development in the future."

Dusit Thani recorded net losses of 1.01 billion baht in 2019, 945 million in 2020, 501 million in 2021 and 570 million in 2022. The loss reduced to 237 million baht last year as tourism rebounded.

In the first quarter this year, the company posted a net profit of 48 million baht, down 60% year-on-year and 84.6% quarter-on-quarter.