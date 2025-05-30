Spectrum licence auction lures only two bidders

Listen to this article

NBTC commissioner Somphop Purivigraipong, centre, talks to the press after receiving bid applications.

True Corporation and Advanced Info Service (AIS) have emerged as the only two companies to participate in the mobile spectrum licence auction.

A telecom industry source who requested anonymity said each company proposed to bid for the 2100-megahertz and 2300MHz bands.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) opened the one-day period to submit licence bid applications yesterday, with True Move H Universal Communication (TUC) and AIS subsidiary Advanced Wireless Network the only two applicants.

The NBTC plans to auction four spectrum bands on June 29: 850MHz, 1500MHz, 2100MHz and 2300MHz.

AIS and True submitted bid proposals to the NBTC along with bank guarantees of 10% of the reserve price of each spectrum band for which they plan to bid, as required by the auction rules.

According to TUC, the decision to join the auction followed a thorough analysis and evaluation, which included engaging external consultants to study the investment viability of each spectrum band.

The evaluation focused on maximising customer benefits, ensuring the most efficient use of digital communication, and supporting the development of the industrial, economic and social sectors, while driving the growth of the digital economy.

Chakkrit Urairat, chief corporate affairs officer of True Corp, said the company is committed to being Thailand's leading telecom-tech firm as well as enhancing its network quality nationwide.

True Corp representatives yesterday submit the application to the NBTC to participate in the mobile spectrum licence auction.

According to the auction plan, two sets of the 850MHz band will be on sale, each containing 10MHz of bandwidth at a reserve price of 7.7 billion baht each.

Eleven sets of the 1500MHz band are available, each with 5MHz of bandwidth at a price of 1 billion baht each.

The 2100MHz band is available in three sets of 10MHz of bandwidth, each at a price of 4.5 billion baht.

The 2300MHz band is available in seven sets, each with 10MHz of bandwidth and a price of 2.59 billion baht each.

Earlier a group led by the Thailand Consumer Council submitted a joint petition to the Central Administrative Court seeking to scrap the auction, claiming it could affect consumer interests and will lead to a market monopoly.