PJW anticipating buoyant performance this year

Listen to this article

Thai plastic moulding operator Panjawattana Plastics Plc (PJW) expects its performance this year to mimic results in 2023 thanks to revenue from its mainstream products and a new business.

PJW managed to keep its financial status unchanged last year even as state budget disbursement was delayed. This year, the company plans to combat a sluggish domestic economy and a tourism slowdown, as Chinese visitors decline.

The stagnant economy is expected to continue throughout the year, but PJW believes it can maintain its financial health at a similar level to 2023, said Wiwat Hemmondharop, chairman of the board of executive directors.

This year the company expects to rack up revenue from selling plastic products to auto parts and medical equipment industries.

The company will also earn revenue from selling containers for lubricants as well as packaging materials for consumer goods such as milk and yoghurt.

PJW earlier announced it wants to scale up production of medical equipment in order to meet growing demand for products in the medical sector.

Medical equipment includes bed-head humidifiers (oxygen humidifiers), rubber tubes for hemodialysis patients and peritoneal dialysis bags.

"We aim to make these products to replace medical equipment imports and plan to export them to Southeast Asia between 2025 and 2026," said Mr Wiwat.

Used in hospital, this form of oxygen humidifier is manufactured by Panjawattana Plastics.

He is positive about sales of plastic products for auto parts makers, aiming to receive new orders from customers.

Mr Wiwat said he is aware of the impact of the growing electric vehicle (EV) market on the sales of lubricant containers to customers in the internal combustion engine sector.

"Thailand is just in the early stage of the EV market. We don't think the popularity of EVs will significantly affect our lubricant container sales," he said.

PJW diversified into the laundry business, which is expected to help boost revenue for the company this year.

Revenue from this business is projected to grow by 27% this year to 470 million baht, up from 370 million baht last year, said Mr Wiwat.