CPN, allies sink B1bn into seasonal campaign

Mr Nattakit (second from left)

SET-listed retail and property developer Central Pattana (CPN) is joining hands with Central Group and partners to allot 1 billion baht for its "Summer Grand Sale 2025", a nationwide campaign aiming to increase mall traffic and spending during the low season, while strengthening Thailand's reputation as a global shopping destination.

The campaign runs from today through July 13 at Central malls nationwide and The Esplanade Ratchadaphisek.

The campaign features more than 28,000 brands from 12,000 stores throughout Central shopping centres and department stores across Thailand, with some brands offering discounts of up to 80%.

The initiative supports Thai businesses in times of economic uncertainty when consumers tend to be more cautious with their spending, said Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer at CPN.

The campaign incorporates digital driven-marketing, leveraging the Central X app to inform customers about promotions, store maps and more.

Mr Nattakit said the promotion also intends to use a strategy focused on "fear of missing out", with flash deals such as Flash 6.6 and Flash 7.7 aimed at encouraging consumers to make purchases.

He said CPN continues to collaborate with the Tourism Authority of Thailand on the "Amazing Thailand Grand Sale" campaign to feature Thailand as a global shopping destination.

The latest activity under this campaign dubbed "Sawasdee Ni Hao" runs from May 28 through June 1, with more than 600 tour operators and influencers from China invited to promote Thailand as a destination that caters to all lifestyles, featuring shopping, dining and leisure activities.

Thailand has emerged as a leading shopping destination in Asia due to its numerous advantages, such as the range of products on offer, a large variety of foods and top-notch hospitality, said Mr Nattakit.

He said Thailand offers a variety of choices, ranging from luxury brands to local One Tambon, One Product goods.

Foreigners visiting Thailand can enjoy numerous shopping options and tourism activities, said Mr Nattakit.

"The campaigns are expected to reinforce Thailand's status as a shopping paradise," he said.

Last year, a similar initiative boosted foot traffic by around 20% compared with the low-season period.

The company expects this year's campaign to lift traffic at its malls by 25-30% nationwide, attributed to increased brand participation, said Mr Nattakit.

Encouraging domestic travel and shopping among Thai consumers is crucial, as shopping locally can offer prices comparable to those found abroad, he said.