Pledge to pursue regional AI hub status restated by ministry

Listen to this article

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has reaffirmed its commitment to position Thailand as Southeast Asia's digital and artificial intelligence (AI) hub by 2027.

Thailand's growing digital economy is projected to expand by 7.3% this year, said DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.

The government set a long-term plan to lay a digital foundation and create opportunities through a policy called the "Growth Engine of Thailand", he said during a keynote address delivered yesterday at Huawei Thailand Digital & AI Summit 2025.

The policy includes building digital competitiveness and a strong digital infrastructure through the Cloud First Policy, the promotion of digital public services, and the expansion of high-speed internet coverage to every village, he said.

Moreover, the government is enhancing digital human resources, focusing on nurturing talent at the educational level as well as reskilling and upskilling all Thais to have capabilities that serve the needs of a changing world, said Mr Prasert.

The government targets developing human capital by reskilling 10 million digital users and producing 50,000 AI developers within two years.

He said Thailand unveiled the AI vision through the newly established National AI Committee, aiming to drive Thailand as a regional hub of AI.

"The future wealth of nations could depend on having a broad base of AI services that strengthen participation in existing global value chains. Let's imagine a Thailand where farmers use AI to predict crop yields, where SMEs thrive on global e-commerce platforms with the help of AI, and where citizens access public services with a single click," said Mr Prasert.

Thailand is scheduled to co-host the 3rd Unesco Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025 from June 24-27.

The summit promotes responsible AI governance and seeks to drive sustainable, inclusive digital transformation, he said.

David Li, chief executive of Huawei Technologies (Thailand), said AI is not just a technology -- it is a transformative force for society.

Mr Li said AI technology has made remarkable strides in performance and cost efficiency, significantly lowering the barriers to adoption. The lowering of AI adoption barriers has significantly boosted data centre investment.

Thailand is emerging as a regional hub for digital investment, with the Board of Investment approving data centre investments worth more than 200 billion baht over the past year.

He said these data centres represent more than standalone infrastructure, rather they represent the backbone of digital ecosystems that drive the data flow and value chain of upstream and downstream industries.

According to Huawei's Intelligent World 2030 Report, internet bandwidth is expected to grow 20-fold by 2030, highlighting the critical role data centres will play in driving Thailand's digital economy and connectivity needs.

"In the next five years, the digital economy is expected to grow three times faster than the rate of GDP. AI has arrived at the perfect time to accelerate Thailand's digital and intelligence transformation," Mr Li said.

The integration of 5G, cloud and AI technologies is enabling even small businesses, such as farmers, to adopt tools like AI-powered avatars for selling their wares and for live streaming, he said.