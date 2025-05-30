April economic figures show promise

Car models at a recent motor show. New domestic passenger car registrations increased for the first time in 15 months. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand's economic signals in April remained positive, with the automotive industry showing signs of improvement as new domestic passenger car registrations increased for the first time in 15 months.

According to Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), the economy last month was supported by continued export growth for the 10th consecutive month and sustained private consumption expansion.

However, foreign visitor tourism slowed, while domestic tourism grew.

The FPO plans to monitor the economy and the policies of key trading partners, particularly the US and China, as they will significantly impact Thailand's economy, he said.

New passenger car registrations grew by 2.6% year-on-year in April, compared with a contraction of 3.1% the previous month. For the first quarter this year, registrations shrank by 12.2% year-on-year.

Last year new passenger car registrations declined by 22.1% year-on-year.

New motorcycle registrations increased by 4.1% in April, continuing from a 1.1% increase the previous month. For the first quarter, new motorcycle registrations rose by 1.8% year-on-year.

Last year new motorcycle registrations decreased by 8% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the real income of farmers contracted by 5% in April, following a 2.4% increase the previous month. For the first quarter, farmers' real income rose by 1.8%. In 2024, the figure grew by 5.7%.

The Consumer Confidence Index in April dropped to 55.4 from 56.7 the previous month, attributed to a slow economic recovery, high cost of living and severe trade conflicts.

Regarding private investment, capital goods imports in April rose 22.8% year-on-year. However, the number of newly registered commercial vehicles dropped by 7.5% year-on-year.

Private construction investment, reflected through real estate transaction taxes in April, fell by 10.1% year-on-year.

The export value of Thai products increased in April on an annual basis. The total export value in April tallied US$25.6 billion, an increase of 10.2% year-on-year and the 10th consecutive month of growth.

In the tourism sector, the number of foreign tourists in April dropped by 7.6% year-on-year, following an 8.8% decline in March. The year-to-date figure indicates a 0.3% decline.

For 2024, foreign tourism arrivals grew by 26.3%.

According to Mr Pornchai, Thailand's economic stability remains sound, as indicated by a headline inflation rate in April of -0.22%, while core inflation was 0.98%.

The public debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of March was 64.4%, still within the fiscal discipline framework under the State Financial and Fiscal Discipline Act.

External stability remains solid and resilient against global economic volatility, reflected by international reserves, which remained high at $257 billion at the end of April, according to the FPO.

Notably, April marked the first month of negative headline inflation, after registering 0.84% growth the previous month. Inflation for the first quarter was 1.08%, and year-to-date inflation was 0.75%.

Last year headline inflation was 0.40%.