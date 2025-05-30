Guidance to police platforms in the offing

Listen to this article

Thai state agencies are gearing up to address the dominant foreign e-commerce platforms and curb illegal imports.

Thai state agencies are gearing up to address the dominant foreign e-commerce platforms and curb illegal imports, aiming to support local businesses as they try to remain competitive.

Visanu Vongsinsirikul, secretary-general of the Trade Competition Commission of Thailand (TCCT), said the commission is drafting guidelines concerning unfair practices, monopolistic conduct, anti-competitive practices and practices that restrict competition committed by multi-sided e-commerce platforms.

He said the guidelines would be submitted to the TCCT's board for approval before facing a public consultation.

The guidelines are to be implemented under the Trade Competition Act of 2017, said Mr Visanu.

The guidelines are expected to come into effect in September 2025, he told the Bangkok Post.

The guidelines will require digital platforms to offer choices when it comes to the delivery of products, said Mr Visanu.

He said a major complaint voiced earlier by online merchants was that e-commerce platforms required merchants to use their own delivery services.

The guidelines will also cover platforms allegedly selling products at unreasonably low prices, said Mr Visanu.

Cross-border multi-sided e-commerce platforms have posted remarkable growth in recent years.

However, this growth has filled Thailand's digital marketplaces with cheap imported products from unregulated foreign vendors sold via these platforms.

As a result, local merchants face unfair competition, while consumers encounter inconsistent levels of product quality.

According to business performance analytics firm Creden, Lazada Thailand posted revenue 28.2 billion baht last year, up 31% year-on-year, with a profit of 836 million baht, representing a 38.3% increase.

Shopee (Thailand) recorded revenue of 49.9 billion baht, up 69%, with a profit of 4.6 billion, reperesenting a gain of 113%.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is utilising artificial intelligence to detect foreign-labelled products sold on online platforms.

This initiative aims to ensure that locally approved FDA products remain competitive, while protecting consumers from goods that have not been approved by the regulator, Aranya Theppithuk, director of the Complaints and Enforcement Management Center at the FDA, said during a recent e-commerce seminar.