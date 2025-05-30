Index highlights decline in readiness to handle cyberthreats

Only 7% of respondents in Thailand have achieved the mature level of cybersecurity readiness required to effectively withstand current threats, down from 9% last year, according to Cisco's 2025 Cybersecurity Readiness Index.

This indicates cybersecurity preparedness remains low as hyper-connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI) introduces new complexities for security practitioners, said the global technology firm.

"AI opens up new possibilities, but adds complexity to a challenging security landscape, with only 7% of organisations in Thailand achieving a mature level of readiness this year," said Weera Areeratanasak, managing director of Cisco Thailand and Myanmar.

The index assesses cybersecurity readiness across five pillars: identity intelligence, network resilience, machine trustworthiness, cloud reinforcement and AI fortification -- encompassing 31 solutions and capabilities.

Based on a double-blind survey of 8,000 private-sector security and business leaders across 30 global markets, respondents provided insights into their deployment stages for each solution.

Companies were classified into four readiness categories: beginner, formative, progressive and mature.

According to the index, the lack of cybersecurity readiness in Thailand is alarming as 86% of respondents anticipate business disruptions from cyber-incidents within the next 12-24 months.

Some 98% of organisations use AI to understand threats better, 94% for threat detection, and 83% for response and recovery, underscoring AI's vital role in strengthening cybersecurity strategies, noted Cisco.

Moreover, 42% of organisations lack confidence in detecting unregulated AI deployments, or shadow AI, posing significant cybersecurity and data privacy risks.

Generative AI (GenAI) tools have been widely adopted, with organisations in Thailand saying that 47% of their employees are using approved third-party tools.

However, 31% have unrestricted access to public GenAI, and 49% of IT teams are unaware of employee interactions with GenAI, underscoring major oversight challenges.

Within hybrid work models, 90% of organisations face increased security risks as employees access networks from unmanaged devices, further exacerbated by using unapproved Gen AI tools.

While 98% of organisations plan to upgrade their IT infrastructure, only 51% allocate more than 10% of their IT budget to cybersecurity (down 15% year-over-year), emphasising a critical need for more focused investment in comprehensive defence strategies.

A staggering 94% of respondents identify the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals as a major challenge, with 51% reporting more than 10 positions to fill.

According to Cisco, organisations must invest in AI-driven solutions, simplify security infrastructures, and enhance AI threat awareness.

Mr Weera said organisations need to rethink their approach to security -- one that not only leverages AI for security but also ensures AI itself is secure and scaleable.