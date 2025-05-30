Digital identity revolution to transform Thai economy

Country's blockchain security roadmap promises to make it an Asian hub for decentralised identities ecosystems.

Thailand stands at the forefront of a digital identity revolution, having transformed its early blockchain uncertainties into one of Asia's most promising decentralised identities ecosystems, says Andre Barros, strategy and project director at LIMIX, a fast-growing IT outsourcing startup based in Thailand.

He said Thailand's blockchain security roadmap is no longer a future aspiration.

It is a data-driven, legally grounded, and citizen-facing platform shaping the country's secure digital future, said Mr Barros.

Thailand's financial and digital services sectors have faced critical challenges: unclear regulatory frameworks, manual-heavy know your customer (KYC) processes, and a growing wave of crypto-related fraud, he said.

Yet that narrative began to change with the emergence of NDID (National Digital ID), a decentralised, blockchain-based identity system backed by the Bank of Thailand and developed in partnership with both the public and private sectors.

NDID serves more than 9 million active users and supports cross-bank, cross-platform ID verification.

Since the end of 2022, adoption has grown by more than 50%, with over 40 million Thais having verified digital identity levels sufficient for online financial services, thanks in part to a widespread push via the government's digital wallet programme.

TURNING STRATEGY INTO ACTION

Thailand's blockchain security roadmap is a practical, evolving framework that's actively shaping how digital identity, trust and compliance are executed across both public and private sectors, said Mr Barros.

"In the next phase, we think Thailand should shift the focus to real-world deployment, technical interoperability, and citizen-centric experiences," he said.

Thailand is accelerating the rollout of self-sovereign identity (SSI) systems that enable individuals to control their verified digital credentials securely.

These wallets will let users manage and reuse their KYC status for banking, government services, insurance, education, and digital commerce.

Mr Barros said that by mid-2025, these identities are expected to become interoperable across sectors, with government-supported mobile apps and bank-backed digital ID platforms serving as the primary access points.

To ensure user privacy while maintaining regulatory compliance, zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology is being integrated into Thailand's digital identity infrastructure.

Pilot programmes are letting individuals prove attributes such as age or nationality without revealing full identity details, Mr Barros said.

According to Mr Barros, the adoption of ZKPs is expected to grow significantly in sectors such as digital assets, online lending, and e-commerce throughout 2025 and 2026.

He said that as decentralised applications grow, the next generation of blockchain platforms in Thailand will include compliance-aware smart contracts.

These contracts will automatically verify whether a user meets pre-defined KYC or regulatory criteria before allowing participation in financial, trading or gaming protocols, said Mr Barros.

In addition, he said real-time fraud prevention will become a national standard.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based engines that analyse behavioural patterns, wallet histories, and transaction anomalies are being deployed across banks, crypto exchanges, and fintech platforms.

Mr Barros said that through LIMIX's partnership with the Thailand International Digital Business & Finance Centre, the company is accelerating the development of AI-powered fraud detection, blockchain-based identity modules, and verifiable compliance frameworks that reflect Thailand's security, privacy and regulatory priorities.