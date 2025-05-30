Sermsang looks overseas for clean power growth

Local renewable power supplier Sermsang Power Corporation Plc expects growing clean power demand overseas to propel its growth, paving the way for a plan to increase electricity generation capacity to 1 gigawatt by 2033.

"This year will be the first for our company to record rapid growth," said Chayut Leehacharoenkul, vice-chairman of the company's executive committee.

The company is pushing ahead with a plan to invest in Taiwan and the Philippines, where Sermsang assessed the renewable power business has growth potential.

The company plans to embark on solar farms, rooftop solar power, wind farms, as well as waste-to-energy and biomass-fired power plants, said Mr Chayut.

Many countries are shifting towards clean energy to support global campaigns to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, which are blamed for causing global warming.

As of the end of March, Sermsang Power's electricity generation capacity tallied 285 megawatts, based on its shareholding in power companies and under power purchase agreements.

Total electricity supply comes from 124 projects across Asia, including projects in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan and Mongolia.

Sermsang Power is planning to add 397MW to its profile. The additional capacity will come from projects in the pipeline, scheduled to start commercial operations between 2025 and 2030.

Mr Chayut expects additional capacity to increase revenue to 3.36 billion baht this year. The earnings are believed to keep growing to 6 billion baht in 2027 and 6.7 billion baht in 2030.

To reach the 1-GW goal, Sermsang Power will allocate an investment budget worth 25 billion baht between 2025 and 2029 to support capacity expansion plans, he said.

In 2025, the company will spend 6 billion baht of the budget to boost capacity expansion at solar farms in Thailand and Japan, two waste-fired power plants in Thailand and a wind farm in Bago City in the Philippines.

Parts of the 6-billion-baht budget will support solar farm projects under the Energy Regulatory Commission's 5.2-GW renewable scheme.

"We plan to achieve the goal with this investment budget without causing an additional financial burden," said Mr Chayut.