Thai factory output rises in April, but 2025 forecast cut

Listen to this article

Thailand's manufacturing production index unexpectedly rose 2.17% in April from a year earlier on gains in manufacturing, exports of industrial goods and tourism, the industry ministry said on Friday.

But output was still down 0.75% over the first four months of 2025 from a year earlier, and the ministry cut its 2025 forecast range to growth of 0% to 1% from 1.5% to 2.5%.

April's rise compared with a forecast annual fall of 2.95% in a Reuters poll. March's outcome was revised to a rise of just 0.05% from an initially reported annual fall of 0.66%.

Figures earlier this week showed exports rose by an annual 10.2% in April, though the commerce ministry said the outlook was challenging because of US tariffs.

Thailand is among Southeast Asian nations hardest hit by US President Donald Trump's measures, with a 36% tariff if a reduction can't be negotiated before a moratorium ends in July.

Car production in Thailand, a regional automaking centre, fell in April for the 21st straight month, down 0.4% on a yearly basis, data last week showed.