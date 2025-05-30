Trade turbulence to slow Chinese airlines' growth, add to Boeing delays: analysts

Listen to this article

The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is displayed at the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, on July 20, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Despite recent tariff cuts, remaining duties on imports from the United States could force Chinese buyers of Boeing jets to pay millions of US dollars more than before and, along with worldwide delivery delays, contribute to a sharp slowdown in the growth of China's aviation capacity, analysts said.

Held back by tariffs and global supply chain constraints, China's civil aviation passenger capacity is likely to grow by an average of 3.1% a year until 2028, analysts at China International Capital Corporation (CICC) said in a note released on Wednesday.

That capacity grew at an average annual rate of 15.4% in the decade to 2019.

"Despite lower tariff rates, Chinese airlines remain reluctant to import Boeing aircraft in the short term," the analysts said, citing remaining duties on imports from the US that "could add several million to over 10 million US dollars" to the cost of each plane.

"Deliveries may be delayed, and we expect some orders may even be cancelled by Chinese airlines," they said.

Amid this year's trade upheaval, some Chinese airlines refused to accept deliveries of Boeing planes, the US aerospace giant's CEO, Kelly Ortberg, confirmed last month. However, deliveries of US-made aircraft reportedly resumed after the bilateral tit-for-tat tariff war cooled off earlier this month.

The CICC analysts added that with key aviation supply chains spanning Europe, the US and China, current tariffs - including those from Washington on Europe and China and Beijing's duties on American imports - would drive up production costs, potentially slowing the recovery of manufacturing capacity.

"While Boeing and Airbus are gradually restoring production, tight supply chains and tariff pressures mean the aircraft delivery delay rate will likely remain around 25% from 2025 to 2027," they said.

The analysts estimated that around 15% of Airbus aircraft deliveries to Chinese airlines are delayed, with the rate climbing to as high as 40% for Boeing planes.

The Covid-19 pandemic severely disrupted global aviation supply chains, and the industry has yet to fully recover from the resulting multi-year backlogs.

Meanwhile, the analysts said that deliveries of home-grown C909 and C919 aircraft by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) dropped by 50% year-on-year in the first four months of this year, falling from 14 to seven.

"We believe the decline in deliveries may be due to market demand and the impact of tariffs, which likely prompted Comac to adjust its production and delivery plans," they said.

Beijing and Washington agreed to a temporary deal earlier this month that drastically scaled back tariffs on each other's products for the following 90 days. The deal left in place additional 10% duties imposed by both sides, along with a separate 20% duty on Chinese goods imposed by US President Donald Trump before April that he said was aimed at stopping illegal flows of the synthetic opioid fentanyl into the US.

According to data from Boeing's website, at the end of last month, 128 of Boeing's 6,282 unfilled commercial plane orders were destined for China.

The company delivered 56 planes to Chinese buyers last year and 18 in the first three months of this year. But the last time Chinese buyers placed a large order for Boeing jets was in 2017, with European rival Airbus being the preferred supplier in the years since.

According to data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the country had 4,394 aircraft in operation for civil aviation by the end of last year.

The US is the top supplier of China's aircraft components, accounting for over half of the value of total imports last year, the CICC analysts said, adding that meant the remaining tariffs could "lead to parts shortages in China and prolong the maintenance cycles of aircraft".