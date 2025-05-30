Thai economy improved in April on increased manufacturing: central bank

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul talks with Benson Ke, general manager of BYD Thailand, during his visit to BYD's manufacturing plant in Amata City, Rayong on Feb 27, 2025. (Photo supplied)

The Thai economy improved in April from March, driven by the manufacturing sector after a sharp increase in exports drove inventory replenishment and also helped by a slight rise in tourism, the central bank said in a report on Friday.

It was too early to see adverse impacts from the US tariff policy, which was announced in early April, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said, noting that private investment continued to expand.

And while the tourism sector slightly improved from March, it remained weaker compared to the same period last year.

"Although exports to the US slowed slightly, they remained at a high level," the central bank said.

Total exports rose 9.9% in April from a year earlier and imports increased by 17.3%, the BoT said, leading to a trade deficit of $1.4 billion.

Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $1.5 billion in April.