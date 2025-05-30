Cuts to tourism subsidy programme upset hoteliers

Listen to this article

Local tourists visit Wat Phra That Pha Sorn Kaew in Phetchabun province on Dec 31, 2023. Hotel operators are pinning their hopes on more domestic tourists during the current low season. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongwarakom)

Thai hotel operators are disappointed that eligibility for the domestic tourism co-payment promotion has been halved to 500,000 room nights, which they say is insufficient to provide a boost during the low season.

Operators have suggested that the government shift some of the funds from a planned subsidy for online travel agents (OTAs) to directly help consumers instead.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said the co-payment scheme would be reduced from the planned 1 million room nights using a budget of 1.78 billion baht, in order to allocate funds to other activities, such as subsidies for chartered flights, especially from China.

She said co-payment eligibility would also be capped at five bookings per person, of which at least two must be at hotels in second-tier cities.

Under the programme, the government will subsidise 50% of room prices on weekdays, and 40% on weekends and public holidays.

The maximum subsidy per person is 3,000 baht, with a cash coupon for spending at stores, restaurants and tourism attractions.

The TAT has proposed a budget of 3.5 billion baht for a variety of low-season promotions, which the cabinet is expected to approve in June. A portion of the support is for OTAs.

Morrakot Kuldilok, president of the eastern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, said the government should not reduce the number of room nights in this campaign. She said the scheme offers hope for hoteliers, as foreign arrivals have slumped, while the end of the school break in May has slowed local demand.

Ms Morrakot said the government should instead cut the budget for OTAs, allocating it to local tourists via the co-payment programme.

Most OTAs are overseas-based companies, which may not fully contribute taxes to Thailand. These online agents often use subsidies to heavily discount their platforms, leading to price distortion for hotels, she said.

The government should also consider reducing the maximum value per night from 3,000 to 2,000 baht, said Ms Morrakot.

Most hotels and even some five-star properties offer room rates of less than 5,000 baht per night, which means a 3,000-baht subsidy is excessive, she said.

In addition, she said, more public holidays are needed to encourage people to travel.