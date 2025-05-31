Foreign tourist arrivals gain in April from previous month

Listen to this article

Tourists visit the iconic Wat Pho in Bangkok. Foreign arrivals from Europe and the Middle East improved in April.

Foreign tourist arrivals improved in April, supported by European and Middle Eastern travellers, contributing to higher tourism income, says a Bank of Thailand executive.

Speaking about economic and monetary conditions in April on Friday, Chayawadee Chai-anant, the central bank's assistant governor for corporate relations, said foreign tourist arrivals after seasonal adjustment tallied 2.5 million last month, up 2.5% month-on-month despite a year-on-year decline.

Visitor numbers from Malaysia and the Middle East rebounded following Ramadan, while Chinese tourists recovered from earlier declines.

European arrivals also rose, driven by the Easter holiday.

According to Ms Chayawadee, tourism revenue in April after seasonal adjustment increased by 5.4% from the previous month, supported by long-haul travellers from the Middle East and Europe who typically spend more per trip than average tourists.

However, foreign arrivals as of May 25 remained low at 13.9 million, a 2.6% year-on-year decline.

In addition, seat capacity on international flights to Thailand and the search volume for keywords related to Thai tourism by foreigners also decreased, she said.

Domestic tourism registered similar weakness, as Thai travellers reduced spending both locally and abroad, largely due to unfavourable economic conditions, noted the central bank.

Hotel and restaurant activity declined because of weaker spending by Thai consumers, said Ms Chayawadee.

"The central bank is monitoring the closure of small restaurants and merchants in tourist destinations, assessing whether the slowdown in foreign arrivals will impact employment in the service sector," she said.

The static tourism sector negatively affected private consumption, noted the regulator.

Seasonally adjusted private consumption indicators declined from the previous month, primarily in services such as hotels and restaurants due to reduced spending by Thai tourists both domestically and abroad, according to the central bank.

However, consumption of durable goods increased, driven by higher passenger car sales following the Thailand International Motor Show.

Consumption of non-durable and semi-durable goods also rose slightly, supported by increased sales of consumer products, beverages, and imported textiles and apparel.

Meanwhile, consumer confidence weakened due to concerns over US trade policies, a slowdown in the tourism sector, and high levels of household and business debt.

Despite these challenges, Ms Chayawadee said the Thai economy improved overall in April, supported by increased activities in manufacturing, service and private investment.

She said the central bank plans to monitor four areas: the trade policies of major economies, tourism developments, structural adjustments in manufacturing amid rising competition, and the impact of fiscal measures on the economy.