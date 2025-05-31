Shares retreat as more tariff uncertainty looms

Listen to this article

RECAP: Asian shares fell yesterday as the euphoria over a US court ruling blocking President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs wore off, giving way to concerns about prolonged economic uncertainty while Trump challenges the decision.

Investors cut back positions in the Thai market ahead of a 4-day weekend amid rising market uncertainty after the tariff issue entered US courts.

The SET index moved in a range of 1,149.18 and 1,180.03 points this week, before closing yesterday at 1,149.18, down 2.3% from the previous week, with daily turnover averaging 53.25 billion baht.

Retail investors were net buyers of 3.75 billion baht, followed by institutional investors at 741.63 million. Foreign investors were net sellers of 4.95 billion baht, followed by brokerage firms at 0.89 million.

NEWSMAKERS: A day after the US Court of International Trade invalidated most of President Trump's tariffs, saying he had exceeded his authority, an appeals court issued a temporary stay on enforcement of the ruling, adding to the confusion and uncertainty.

Trump agreed to postpone a threatened 50% tariff on imports from the European Union to July 9, from June 1, following discussions with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

Trump pushed Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell to lower interest rates at their first in-person meeting since the president's inauguration, the White House said.

The Fed could still cut interest rates twice this year as projected San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said, but for now rates should remain steady to make sure inflation is on track to reach the 2% goal.

Trump said he would impose a 25% tax on smartphones of all brands, including Samsung, hoping to encourage manufacturing to return to the US. Earlier he had said the tax would apply only to Apple.

Billionaire Elon Musk said his time as formal adviser to President Trump is coming to a close, raising questions about the future of the cost-slashing Department of Government Efficiency effort he spearheaded.

The US economy contracted by 0.2% year-on-year in the first quarter, a revised GDP estimate showed on Thursday. That compared with 0.3% reported earlier.

South Korea's central bank cut interest rates on Thursday in a bid to cushion the export-dependent economy from US tariffs, while slashing its 2025 growth projection to 0.8% from 1.5% projected in February.

Nvidia shares rose 5% as the AI leader reported quarterly sales growth of 69% and net profit up 26% to $18.8 billion, beating expectations. However, the chipmaker said US export constraints were expected to cost the company $8 billion in the current quarter, slowing revenue growth.

Toyota sales in April hit a record for the second month in a row as a strong showing in the US and Japan was boosted by customers making last-minute purchases before new tariffs took effect. The automaker's global sales reached 936,718 units in April, up 12% increase from a year earlier.

Brazilian prosecutors are suing the Chinese EV giant BYD and two of its contractors, saying they were responsible for human trafficking and conditions "analogous to slavery" at a factory construction site in the country. BYD denies the allegations.

The Chinese e-commerce firm PDD Holdings, the parent of Temu, said first-quarter net profit fell 47% year-on-year to 14.74 billion yuan ($2 billion) as its domestic platform suffered from intense local competition and international business was hit by global trade uncertainty.

China's Iron and Steel Association says Beijing is putting controls on steel industry expansion to reduce supply-demand imbalances, amid excess capacity and declining domestic demand from the real estate crisis.

Dalian Wanda Group Co, the debt-ridden Chinese real estate-to-entertainment conglomerate, is selling 48 Wanda Plaza shopping centres to a consortium that includes Tencent and a unit of the e-commerce giant JD.com for 50 billion yuan ($7 billion) to ease a liquidity crunch.

The coffee drama in Thailand continues, with the food and drinks multinational Nestlé filing a lawsuit against Prayudh and Chalermchai Mahagitsiri for actions that they say infringed on the rights to the Nescafé trademark, claiming damages of 577 million baht.

Thai exports were worth $25.6 billion in April, growing 10.2% year-on-year and marking the 10th consecutive month of expansion. The Ministry of Commerce is projecting 4% growth for the full year.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said Thailand's economy is expected to stumble, with growth just over 1% this year due to US tariffs and lending issues. He confirmed the need for a 700-billion-baht budget deficit, or 3% of GDP, to support structural reforms.

Mr Pichai expects Thailand to be able to wind up talks on US tariffs within two weeks, with additional negotiations to follow after working group discussions. He hinted that Thailand's proposal may include purchasing new aircraft from the US, in line with plans to replace 100 aircraft.

The Revenue Department is considering offering a tax exemption on overseas income if it is brought back to Thailand within two years, hoping to attract over 2 trillion baht in investment back.

The Bank of Thailand has sent recommendations to the government for using the 157 billion baht it has available for economic stimulus. It recommends focusing on supporting exporters to the US, and manufacturers affected by goods flooding into Thailand, especially small businesses.

Thailand's manufacturing production index unexpectedly rose 2.2% in April from a year earlier on gains in exports of industrial goods and tourism. Output was still down 0.75% year-on-year over the first four months, prompting the Ministry of Industry to cut its 2025 forecast range to growth of zero to 1%, from 1.5% to 2.5%.

Foreign tourist numbers remained poor in the week of May 19-25, declining 22% year-on-year. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) this week brought 600 Chinese travel agents, media and influencers to Thailand, aiming to restore confidence.

The TAT is placing a greater emphasis on high potential short-haul markets to diversify risk away from the sluggish Chinese market, with the aim of reaching a new high of 950,000 tourist arrivals from the Oceania market, which includes Australia.

A total of 3,921 businesses in Thailand ceased operations in the first four months, up 8.3% from the same period last year, according to the Department of Business Development. New business registration over the same period rose by just 4%.

Wind Energy Holding, Thailand's largest wind power producer, plans to spend 65 billion baht to almost triple its generation capacity to 2,000 megawatts over the next 12 years, and will go public to fund the expansion.

Bangkok Bank (BBL) has confirmed stricter requirements for foreign customers to open new deposit accounts, as part of a broader crackdown on fraud and scams. Tourists and other foreigners without long-term business, marriage or retirement visas will be affected.

Indorama Ventures (IVL) has acquired almost 25% of EPL, a Mumbai-based specialty packaging company, in a move to expand its footprint in emerging markets and diversify its global supply chain.

COMING UP: On Monday, the US releases the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) and Fed chairman Jerome Powell speaks. On Tuesday, the euro zone reports May inflation and Japan reports services PMI. On Wednesday, the US releases services and non-manufacturing PMI. On Thursday, the European Central Bank announces a rate decision, and on Friday the US reports updates non-farm payrolls, earnings and unemployment.

STOCKS TO WATCH: Krungsri Capital notes concerns about the sharp rise of Covid-19 infections in Thailand since schools reopened, with cases since Jan 1 reaching 204,965, and 51 fatalities. Symptoms are mild and the fatality rate only 0.2%, but heightened public caution could be a negative psychological factor and could weigh on sectors such as tourism (AOT, ERW, CENTEL, CRC, BJC and CPAXT) and public transport (BEM and BTS).

Asia Plus Securities says a possible halt in US tariffs could help "global play" stocks that have corrected significantly and are poised for a rebound. They include SAPPE, ICHI, KCE, HANA, DELTA, ITC, TU, AMATA and WHA. Stocks with high outstanding short positions that may also see strong rebounds include HANA, KCE, SCC, MTC, BH and JMT.

TECHNICAL VIEW: Kasikorn Securities sees support at 1,140 points and resistance at 1,185. InnovestX Securities sees support at 1,125 and resistance at 1,185.